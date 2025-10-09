4 Wrestlers who had backstage heat with Paul Heyman in WWE

Paul Heyman is considered one of the sharpest minds in the wrestling business. There was a reason why former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon kept him close, even when the two had some differences.Heyman is an active figure in WWE behind the scenes, also. He's the one also behind some major decisions in WWE, which also affect the fate of superstars. And while doing his job, the 59-year-old executive also gets some heat from the talent within the company.On that note, we list down four superstars with whom Paul Heyman has some backstage heat in WWE.#4 AJ StylesThe Phenomenal is the first big name in WWE who is rumored to still have bad beef with Paul Heyman. The two developed differences five years back in 2020, when the company let go of some superstars due to budget cuts.Among them were Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (The Good Brothers). They were close mates of AJ Styles, and together the trio were part of the Bullet Club faction.AJ styles pinned the blame of their departure on Heyman whom he considered as the one who was the chief architect behind it. He even went to the extent of calling him a &quot;liar&quot;. While the two have not directly spoken publicly against each other, they do maintain a distance now.#3 RybackIt won't be wrong to call Ryback one of Paul Heyman's failed adventures. At one time, Ryback was considered one of the hottest wrestlers in WWE, where he would squash jobbers every night. But soon, a string of losses hit his career so hard that it could not recover.Ryback was turned into a heel in 2013, and Heyman was made his manager. But their association didn't last long, and within two months, Heyman was done with Ryback.Ryback and Paul Heyman during a promo. [Photo credit: WWE.com]And the two did have their share of differences before separating. During an appearance on Jim Ross' podcast, The Ross Report, in 2017, Ryback said that he never saw eye to eye with Paul Heyman, and they did have a fair share of disagreements.“I respect Paul [Heyman] a lot, and he’s lasted in this business a very long time, but we didn’t see eye to eye. Paul and CM Punk were really, really good friends. Heyman was supposed to be, from a creative standpoint, working with me. And he was with Punk all day and they were discussing business, and what they were going on to do, and it wasn’t doing me any favors and I knew that,&quot; Ryback said.Ryback was let go from WWE in 2016, after his contract expired, and there are no signs that he will be back in the Stamford-based promotion ever.#3 WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry LawlerJerry 'The King' Lawler is another one WWE legend who has shared cold vibes with Heyman. In fact, their rivalry could be called one of the oldest in professional wrestling, which dates back to 1987.Heyman, then known as Paul E. Dangerously he was part of the Memphis-based Continental Wrestling Association (CWA). Jerry Lawler, too, was under the umbrella of CWA, and he had to work a scaffold match with Heyman and his clients.The Wiseman allegedly refused to participate in the bout due to his fear of heights, which led Lawler to get angry, and he broke Heyman's jaw. Years later, Lawler even accepted privately that his attack on Heyman was &quot;deliberate&quot;.The animosity is believed to have carried over for the next decade when WWE (then WWF) and ECW started working together in 1997.However, it was something that happened nearly three decades ago. The two have now seemingly buried the hatchet and have mutual respect.#1 Braun StrowmanThere's undeniably some serious issue between ex-WWE star Braun Strowman and Paul Heyman. Heyman doesn't let go of any opportunity to ridicule or mock the former Universal Champion.Their recent heated verbal exchange happened just a few hours back on social media when Strowman took a swipe at Heyman for a promo that the Wiseman had cut this week on Monday Night RAW.Heyman, on this week's episode of RAW, told Roman Reigns that nobody in the company had earlier destroyed The OTC1 just like how Bronson Reed did at Clash in Paris PLE a few weeks ago.Braun Strowman took a swipe at Heyman by posting one of his stills from WWE backstage when he took out Reigns. He even went to the extent of calling Heyman, &quot;Oswald Cobblepot,&quot; the Batman villain, Penguin. Heyman, as expected, didn't take it lightly and responded with a stern reply on his social media account.&quot;Dear Mr. Strowman, Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about, nor to you sir. In fact, I am actually relieved and actually celebratory to learn you're still alive, something most of us didn't realize and even fewer cared about. With Love and Respect, Paul Heyman,&quot; he wrote.This isn't the first time Heyman and Strowman have been seen against each other. When Braun Strowman was left out of WrestleMania 41, Heyman had taken a dig at Strowman that he missed being on the show because he &quot;s*cked&quot;.While the exact cause of their backstage beef is still unknown, it appears that the two are not going to be on the same page ever.