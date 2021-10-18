4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Big mistake made in the WWE Draft revealed, Unexpected reason why Bray Wyatt was released?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been an interesting month so far in the world of WWE and wrestling.

This week, we'll look at some botches made by Vince McMahon's promotion, the cancelation of a long-standing pay-per-view, and Braun Strowman's wrestling future.

Plus, Brock Lesnar's future post-Crown Jewel, a big return for Survivor Series that has reportedly been canceled, the actual reason why the company reportedly released Bray Wyatt, backstage news, and more:

#4. Hope is true: The reason behind Bianca Belair's omission on the WWE Draft list

Bianca Belair was a surprising first-round pick on Night One of the Draft. Despite not being a current titleholder, she was drafted before Becky Lynch, who was a first-round pick for RAW on Night Two.

Belair has undoubtedly been among the top four most pushed women in WWE right now, with the other three being Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks. As of this writing, she is scheduled for a SmackDown Women's title match at Crown Jewel this Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

It's unlikely that she'll win the title since she was drafted to the Red brand. However, she could still be the long-term plan. Either way, WWE made a mistake recently with the Draft.

They showed both the complete rosters post-Draft and Bianca Belair was oddly omitted from it, raising some questions about the company's plans for the women's title.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, it was simply an error. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Matt Black wrote:

"Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select subsequently reached out to WWE for clarification and was told that her omission was simply an error. The plan still calls for Bianca Belair to move to WWE RAW on October 25."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

We hope this is true because it would have been an odd situation to be in for WWE. The way the women's titles changed brands has already caused some confusion, but in all likeliness, Vince McMahon's promotion will clarify that this Friday or next Monday.

