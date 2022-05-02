4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Megastar to possibly become champion at WrestleMania Backlash, WWE didn't want released star on the main roster?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and ones we hope aren't. It's the go-home edition before WrestleMania Backlash, which means that there will be stories directly related to the upcoming show.

This article has possibly major spoilers for the show, decisions on Roman Reigns' Universal title reign, a backtrack on a report of WWE being interested in AEW stars, Vince McMahon making major backstage changes, main roster call-ups, the recent set of releases, and more!

#4. Hope is true: The possible outcome of the "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will run it back in an "I Quit" match

WrestleMania Backlash is set to feature a few rematches from WrestleMania this year.

One of the high-profile clashes on the card is between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. While the feud hasn't exactly been met with acclaim, WWE has made it a bit more exciting with the "I Quit" stipulation. While Rousey's loss at WrestleMania came as a shock, we may see a less surprising outcome this time around.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) that the former UFC star is likely to dethrone Flair:

“The thing is, I think Ronda’s getting the title. Because it would be really bad for her to lose an I Quit match. So, I think she’s getting the title. But, Lacey [Evans] as a babyface, her natural opponent is Charlotte. You know, because Charlotte is the top heel woman on that SmackDown brand. But, things can happen. Maybe that’s for down the line."

We hope this is true as the story calls for a title change. Flair's reign has been longer than usual, having held a title since August 2021 and the SmackDown Women's Championship since October 2021.

#2. Hope isn't true: Dakota Kai's main roster issues

Dakota Kai's WWE release came as a bit of a shock. She was a highly-revered member of the NXT roster who was constantly in important roles. While age wasn't on her side given the company's decision to push younger stars, it seemed clear that there was a place for her on the main roster, especially given how the women's division needs new names.However, she was released instead.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE reportedly didn't view Dakota Kai as main roster material:

"The decision had been made after several tryouts that they didn’t see Dakota Kai as main roster material. She had been with the company for years and the idea is not to have people have ten-year careers as NXT stars so there was nothing left for her. A lot of people disagree but they have visions about women and obviously she’s a good wrestler but didn’t fit."

We hope this isn't the case because it's far from the truth. She had the potential to be among the best female stars on the roster.

#3. Hope is true: WWE not interested in FTR?

FTR are arguably having the best run as a tag team right now

FTR are having the best run of their careers in 2022. Their face turn was unexpected, and instant success has followed. They're now the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions and are widely regarded as the hottest tag team in the wrestling world today along with RK-Bro.

Given the circumstances of their WWE departure, fans found it surprising when rumors emerged that their former employer was interested in re-signing them. However, a new report from Ringside News stated that the company isn't interested in Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Sportskeeda's Matt Black wrote:

"Ringside News today released their own report which paints a very different picture. Despite Fightful indicating the opposite, RSN has stated that there is no interest on WWE's end in bringing back the current AAA and Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions."

We hope this is true because FTR are probably in the best position possible. It seems as though they're also in a place where they don't need to accept a better-paying offer.

#1. Hope isn't true: Vince McMahon making several character changes in WWE?

Vince McMahon on RAW

The sudden switch in character for Xia Li on SmackDown with little explanation left some fans confused. However, this might be a sign of things to come as a major backstage change has been rumored.

According to Wrestlingnews.co, Vince McMahon feels that many stars on the roster are miscast and in need of a character change. Sportskeeda's Matt Black wrote:

"According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, the WWE Universe can expect to see turns for several stars in the coming weeks as Mr. McMahon now believes that many WWE Superstars are currently "miscast."

We hope this isn't true because while character changes are good, doing an overhaul makes little sense at the moment. Character changes need to happen organically and not for the sake of it.

#2. Hope is true: LA Knight now a WWE main roster star?

LA Knight is a former Million Dollar Champion

LA Knight is in the prime of his wrestling career. So far, he has only been in NXT, but he is going to turn 40 this year. Given WWE's desire to push younger stars, this might hamper the former Impact World Champion.

The company has been dabbling with Knight as a manager, most pairing him with MACE before SmackDown. As per a report from Fightful Select, this is an indication that he is now a main roster performer, officially concluding his NXT run.

Sportskeeda's Israel Lutete wrote:

"According to Fightful Select, there aren't any plans in the mix for the former Million Dollar Champion on the developmental brand. His last match on NXT 2.0 came in a losing effort against former WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion Gunther at Stand & Deliver."

We hope this is true because Knight is perfect for the main roster as he has a great look and is a good talker. While that hasn't always proved to be a formula for instant success, he has a lot of potential star power.

#1. Hope is true: Update on Mustafa Ali's contract status with WWE

Mustafa Ali's return to RAW was a pleasant surprise, as was his position to challenge for the United States Championship. After the company refused his request to be released, he was kept off-screen until the latest episode of RAW.

This brought about a lot of questions, such as whether his contract was frozen due to his inactivity. According to Fightful Select, WWE opted not to freeze Mustafa Ali's contract:

"According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Ali's current deal is set to expire in the middle of 2024. While WWE had the option to freeze his contract earlier this year, they opted not to do so."

We hope this is true because it would be a bad move to freeze his contract while refusing to utilize him.

