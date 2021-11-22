4 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar using "backstage influence" in WWE?

Welcome to the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. The final of the big four/five pay-per-views are over, and the next special will be "Day 1" on January 1st, 2022.

This week's edition features reports on Triple H's WWE future, the company making a big push to re-sign a superstars' contract, a reported "freak out" backstage at Survivor Series, news on released superstars, and more.

WWE is now eyeing to end 2021 on a big note, and these are the biggest rumors that we hope are true, and those we hope aren't:

#4. Hope is true: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's use of backstage influence in WWE

Backstage influence in Vince McMahon's promotion is hard to come by. It seems to be exclusively reserved for top-tier superstars, and even their power seems to be minute compared to top legends of past eras.

There were rumors that Daniel Bryan had creative control in the final three years of his WWE career, while Edge reportedly enjoys a good deal of control himself.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are undoubtedly two of the most popular superstars right now, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that they hold a good deal of backstage influence.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) that the booking of the Roman Reigns vs. King Woods match on the November 12th episode of SmackDown was a last-minute call made by The Tribal Chief himself.

Meltzer later elaborated on it, revealing that both Reigns and Lesnar use their backstage influence in the company to make changes to their segments and matches:

"There were changes pitched between 4 and 6 p.m. the day of the show, but that is usually the case with Reigns segments since it’s a common thing for Reigns and Lesnar to ask for late changes with Heyman as the common denominator with ideas to enhance what was on paper the day of the show," stated Meltzer.

While some may not like the idea of certain superstars holding backstage influence, the modern era isn't like the 1980s to 2000s where top superstars would notoriously politick.

This is why we hope it's true, as the superstars' direct input usually benefits programming.

