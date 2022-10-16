4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true & 3 we hope aren't: WWE put 10-time World Champion on RAW because of Bray Wyatt, Triple H instantly canceled top star's character change

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're halfway through October, and so far, WWE has delivered excellent programming across RAW and SmackDown.

This week's edition features an interesting set of rumors including a new contract being worked on for a veteran star, big changes in plans for Cody Rhodes, Triple H dropping a character on RAW, plans for a fourth show, and another big return to the company.

Let's get right into it:

#4. Hope is true: The reason why WWE put Brock Lesnar on RAW

Brock Lesnar is back!

Brock Lesnar returned on the 10th October edition of RAW - his first appearance since his epic SummerSlam clash against Roman Reigns. He indirectly cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship, thus seemingly making the match between the two official for Crown Jewel 2022 soon.

Lesnar's return to the red brand may have to do with Bray Wyatt.

According to Andrew Zarian of Wrestling Observer Radio, USA Network and WWE have been happy with RAW, and he suggested that Bray Wyatt being exclusive to SmackDown is the reason why The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar returned to the red brand.

We hope this is true because it was a good decision and it also shows how valuable Wyatt is viewed backstage.

#3. Hope isn't true: Triple H dropped plans for a character as soon as he got creative control

Did The Game make an instant change?

Since Triple H took over creative, the main roster has undergone an overhaul. There has been a lot of critical acclaim, with fans believing that this is the best stretch of the company's programming in a long time.

However, with this newly-acquired power, The Game also had to make strong decisions.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Triple H instantly dropped Ezekiel's character in favor of Elias:

''Elias returns on RAW on 10/17. He needed time off to grow back his beard and hair from the Ezekiel character. HHH pretty much dropped Ezekiel as soon as he got power.''

We hope this isn't true because Ezekiel was a refreshing new character. However, we also understand that the character lacked overall shelf life compared to Elias.

#3. Hope is true: A big update on the return of Charlotte Flair

When will The Queen return?

Charlotte Flair is a record-breaking women's champion. She's the most accomplished woman in WWE history by a mile, and there is a reason why she has spent years under the spotlight.

Charlotte's last appearance was at WrestleMania Backlash in May 2022. It's closing in on half a year since she last returned, but fans of The Queen can rejoice, as the wait for her return won't be long.

According to a new report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the record-breaking former Women's Champion is set to return to WWE soon:

"Charlotte Flair is scheduled to return to WWE soon." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

We hope this is true because it's high time for her to return to WWE television - preferably on RAW for a change.

#2. Hope isn't true: Zelina Vega replaced another superstar to lead Legado Del Fantasma?

Zelina Vega returned to WWE TV after months, but she wasn't alone. She's the new manager of Legado Del Fantasma, replacing Elektra Lopez in the process.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE changed their original plan at the last minute so that they can have Zelina Vega face B-Fab at some point in the future.

We hope this isn't true because it's a big spot for Lopez to miss out on, although it should be said that Vega isn't a bad replacement by any means.

#2. Hope is true: WWE's plans for a new weekly show aren't happening anytime soon

Was this a part of Triple H's original expansion plan?

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there seemed to be a plan for a major global expansion for WWE. There were talks of NXT having versions in South America, Europe, India, and even Japan. The foreign branch of NXT - NXT: UK - recently concluded.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new plan for the NXT: Europe show isn't happening anytime soon:

"Some will take this McGuinness firing as another sign that NXT Europe isn’t happening any time soon. Those in the company say that WWE and (BT Sport) as well as new potential broadcast partners in Europe all have major plans for it." (H/T WrestleTalk)

We hope this is true, not because there shouldn't be opportunities for superstars in Europe, but because it would make for a lot of content to consume from one company.

#1. Hope isn't true: No plans for Bloodline vs Team Wyatt at Survivor Series: WarGames?

Bray Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's return was accompanied by plenty of rumors about a potential faction and the members involved. His last appearance on SmackDown left fans with more answers than questions.

Some fans have speculated about the possibility of Team Wyatt facing The Bloodline, especially given that Wyatt and The Bloodline are all on SmackDown. But according to Xero News, there are no plans for Team Wyatt vs The Bloodline at Survivor Series:

"Early talks A pitch has been made for Team Wyatt Vs Bloodline This year for Survivor Series Alongside this WWE is looking to do Judgement Day vs The OC and a mystery Female These are both very early pitches."

We hope this isn't true, but it might also be best not to give away such a big-money match so quickly.

#1. Hope is true: WWE's plans for Naomi

Things seem to have cooled down in regards to Naomi and Sash Banks with the change in upper management. There have been more positive rumors about a potential return. Naomi, despite being busy with over ventures, could also be on her way back to where she belongs.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the company is working on a new contract for Naomi:

"WWE is reportedly working on a new contract for Naomi, but there is no concrete update on when she and Sasha Banks might return." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

We hope this is true because it would be a huge statement to bring back both Banks and Naomi to television.

Poll : 0 votes