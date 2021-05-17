4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true & 4 we hope aren't: Backstage reason why WWE is pushing veteran after 11 years, Huge WrestleMania match postponed to 2023?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're now past the WrestleMania Backlash and WWE is gearing up to have an earlier-than-usual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view next month.

Before all that, let's look into the big rumors of the week. These include Superstars' pushes, postponed blockbuster WrestleMania matches, SummerSlam feuds, backstage notes, a potentially big return to WWE and more. Let's begin:

#4. The backstage reason why WWE has decided to push Tamina after 11 years

Tamina splashing her way to Championship glory

It's unbelievable to think that it took Tamina 11 years since her WWE debut to win her first Championship. In the eyes of many, she should have been a Champion years ago or at least been given a token run - similar to Natalya's SmackDown Women's Championship reign in 2017.

Even then, there has been a fair argument made as to why she shouldn't have been in that position. For the last seven to eight years, WWE has been getting the best inflow of female talent in wrestling history. As a result, their women's division is now second to none.

With the level of talent present, it's not hard to see why Tamina didn't get the same opportunity on a singles level. However, there's no denying her improvement since 2020, proving that she was one of the Superstars that benefited from the "no crowd" pandemic era of WWE.

Tamina finally won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Natalya after failing to do so at WrestleMania 37 Night 2. Interestingly, WrestleMania is reportedly the reason why Tamina is getting pushed. According to Dave Meltzer of WON, Tamina's sudden push came because fans started chanting her name at WrestleMania 37:

“Tamina’s push came because the fans started chanting her name at WrestleMania, the one night, or the two nights that you actually have fans, and they (WWE) went with it. That was one of the stories at WrestleMania, was, cult reason or whatever, irony or whatever, the crowd got behind her and the decision was made (to push her)." (H/T WrestleTalk)

We hope this is true because Tamina deserves Championship success, even if it's at the Tag Team level. She's been in the company far too long not to have a title to her name, and her recent win got a good response from fans online as well.

1 / 8 NEXT