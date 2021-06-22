4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon "impressed" by surprising superstar, The Rock to make in-ring return to WWE sooner than expected?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're a night removed from Hell in a Cell 2021, the final pay-per-view of WWE"s pandemic era.

Crowds are set to return to WWE in less than a month, turning things back to "normal" after more than a year. With a lot to look forward to, this week's edition includes the return of special events, superstars, big plans for The Rock, and more:

#4. Hope is true: Vince McMahon impressed by a surprising WWE superstar

Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 37

Vince McMahon is not easily impressed. The WWE Chairman has seen generations of superstars come and go, including many of the greatest stars the industry has ever seen.

There seems to be a different approach and perception in modern times, with no superstar becoming bigger than the WWE brand name. Either way, there are a few stars who stand out, and some, surprisingly so.

Perhaps one example of a surprising Vince McMahon favorite was Otis, who received a huge push in 2020. Not only did he get over his romantic storyline alongside Mandy Rose, but he emerged as one of the most shocking Men's Money in the Bank winners ever.

Recently, however, another name has reportedly received praise from Vince McMahon. RAW Superstar Reginald has impressed the WWE Chairman, as per Fightful.

Sportskeeda's Daniel Wood wrote:

Fightful reports that Vince McMahon is a big fan of Reginald. He has been impressed by everything about him from his presentation and delivery to his skill set in the ring. Reginald also received praise for being extremely easy to work with and for being very open when it comes to ideas that are pitched for his character on television.

We hope this is true because Reginald is a good talent who does his job well. He's thrived in WWE so far, and it will be interesting to see how he is utilized in the future. He doesn't appear to be a main event-level star, but not everybody needs to be.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush