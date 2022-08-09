4 WWE dream matches for Clash at the Castle

On September 03, 2022, WWE will showcase Clash at the Castle — its biggest show in the United Kingdom in three decades. SummerSlam 1992 was an iconic event at Wembley Stadium that was instrumental in bringing waves of fans to professional wrestling.

A generation of performers grew up dreaming of emulating The British Bulldog's crowning moment at the show. The new creative team helmed by Triple H will look to build on the momentum generated by a successful SummerSlam 2022 with another impressive outing.

With that being said, here are four dream matches that WWE should book for Clash at the Castle:

#4 Tyson Fury returning to WWE and facing Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens would be an excellent opponent for Tyson Fury

One of the best heavyweights in recent memory, Tyson Fury, has become one of the biggest stars in combat sports thanks to his larger-than-life personality. He recently claimed that he would hang up his gloves following his win over Dillian Whyte in April.

The Gypsy King has also expressed his eagerness to return to WWE and will likely now have more time on his schedule. He defeated Braun Strowman via count-out in his last professional wrestling match at Crown Jewel 2019. Adding him to the card would make Clash at the Castle a mainstream event in the United Kingdom.

There is no better foil for Fury in WWE than Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion is at the top of his game and is currently one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers in the world. He has the chops to make this program one for the ages.

#3 Finn Balor taking on Edge

While he often scaled unprecedented heights in NJPW and NXT, Finn Balor hasn't had nearly as much success on the main roster. "The Demon" moniker has been protected to a large extent, but the Irishman hasn't been able to break free of the midcard due to inconsistent booking.

Things seemed to be heading in the right direction for Balor when he finally returned to his heel roots and joined The Judgment Day. However, he still hasn't been able to replicate his success as the leader of the Bullet Club.

The Prince is currently on a collision course with Edge, who has turned babyface. The two stars will undoubtedly have an exciting program, and a win for the former Universal Champion at the Principality Stadium could kickstart his journey to the top of the card.

#2 Moustache Mountain reuniting to wrestle The Usos

The Usos are one of the most dominant tag teams in recent years

Ever since they made their mark with Chikara in 2015, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate —Moustache Mountain —proved to be one of the best duos in professional wrestling. The former tandem has held both the NXT and UK Tag Team Championships, putting on excellent matches along the way.

Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have been on a historic run of their own, establishing themselves as one of the most prominent acts in professional wrestling. The UK's Moustache Mountain could prove to be an incredible foil for The Bloodline members.

Unfortunately, Seven turned on Bate during the June 16 episode of NXT UK, but the audience will forgive them if they reunite for such an iconic show.

#1 Sasha Banks going head-to-head with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's recent run as a babyface has seemingly failed to live up to expectations. After dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, the former UFC star finally turned heel at SummerSlam and gave the fans what they wanted.

Now that she's back in the role that suits her best, Rousey's potential is virtually limitless. She excels at antagonizing the audience and can enhance the babyfaces she's working with.

Rumors suggest that WWE is working on an agreement to reintegrate Sasha Banks and Naomi back into the fold. The Boss would immediately become one of the hottest acts upon her potential return to the promotion and would be an incredible opponent for The Rowdy One.

