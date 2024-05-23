During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes teased the idea of possibly aligning with a legend in the future. Cody talked about the time he spent with Arn Anderson during his AEW run and how special it was to have someone of his caliber in his corner.

"One of the reasons I liked having Arn Anderson around me, was the same reason I would've loved to have had my dad around me.... it was nice to have that voice in my ear."

"Maybe I'm looking for that classic wrestling manager to join this title reign. I don't know what that is, or what that is. It just feels like I wouldn't mind someone to holler that stuff."

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will collide this weekend, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in the main event of The King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. Cody will probably head into this match all alone, but fans could see someone in Cody's corner soon. Here's our list of 4 WWE Legends who would be perfect for Cody Rhodes' manager.

#4. World's Strongest Man Mark Henry

Mark Henry welcomed many WWE Superstars to the Hall of Pain!

In 1996, WWE fans were introduced to a 24-year-old beast known as Mark Henry. He would go on to cause pain and destruction for 25 years as a WWE Superstar. Mark was known for his "Sexual Chocolate" persona, as well as his time with The Nation of Domination, and being the World's Strongest Man. Henry was one of the most intimidating stars of all time.

After 25 years with WWE, Mark Henry left the company in 2021 and made his AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since signing with AEW, Mark has worked as a commentator, backstage interviewer, and coach.

As we previously reported, Mark Henry's contract is set to expire soon, leaving his immediate future in question. Mark and Cody have both spent time in both locker rooms and the two stars could potentially reunite in WWE, with Henry in Cody's corner as a manager.

#3. The Face of The Monday Night War Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff is one of the most influential figures in wrestling history.

Bischoff started his wrestling career in the 1980s, working for AWA. He eventually got hired by WCW in 1991 as an announcer and would soon start a polarizing rise to stardom that would completely change the landscape of the industry. By 1996, Eric was completely in charge of WCW and after hiring Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, he created the nWo and set the wrestling world on fire.

Eric Bischoff is still a vocal presence in the wrestling world via his '83 Weeks' podcast. He has voiced his strong opinions about today's wrestling, including the Cody Rhodes "story." Bischoff is one of the most knowledgeable minds in professional wrestling and could be a perfect fit as a manager for the WWE Champion.

#2. 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Diamond Dallas Page

Self high-five! BANG!

WWE Hall of Fame legend Diamond Dallas Page has a deep-rooted history with Cody and the entire Rhodes family. DDP and Cody's father, Dusty, formed a strong bond early on in DDP's career with WCW. Page was a positive influence in Cody's life long before he ever stepped foot into a ring.

DDP started his wrestling career in the late 80s but started making a name for himself later on, while with WCW. Page was one of a few WCW stars who were signed by WWE following the buyout. He would go on to be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2017.

Since hanging up his boots, Page has turned his focus to saving and improving lives through his DDP Yoga program. Legends such as Jake Roberts and Scott Hall have incredible stories of redemption, thanks to DDPY.

#1. 2-time WWE Hall of Fame legend 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair

The Nature Boy would be an ideal manager for Cody Rhodes!

When wrestling fans discuss their personal "Mount Rushmore" picks, The Nature Boy Ric Flair is almost always in the discussion. Flair laid a foundation that Superstars today still follow. His style, skills, and charisma helped him create a persona that is still the envy of many.

One of, if not the most legendary rivalry in wrestling history is the feud between Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair. At the height of the glorious territory era, Flair battled The American Dream many times en route to becoming the standard-bearer of wrestling rivalries. If Cody were to search for a fitting manager for his title reign, Ric Flair would be the ideal one to not only help him but to pay homage to his legendary father as well.