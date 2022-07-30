4 WWE moments in 2022 we never thought we would see

2022 has been a year of surprises in WWE. There have been controversial moments, unexpected twists, turns, and historical announcements. With all of that in mind...2022 still has another half of the year to go!

AEW has been praised and criticized for signing so many former WWE Superstars. However, the McMahon-run organization continues to prove that despite having quite a few Superstars depart, the company is still thriving.

In this article, we will look at 4 monumental moments that happened that many fans never saw coming. These are the 4 WWE moments in 2022 we never thought we'd see.

#4. Sasha Banks and Naomi walkout

Sasha Banks and Naomi were at the peak of their careers when the unthinkable happened!

Sasha Banks and Naomi have evolved into two of the best female wrestlers in the world. They have both achieved massive success as singles competitors and recently became dynamic tandems as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, it became apparent that Sasha and Naomi were not happy.

On May 16, 2022, Naomi and Sasha reportedly walked out before their scheduled main event match that was planned for that night on RAW. The company released a statement regarding the matter. It stated that "Sasha Banks and Naomi walked into John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their titles on his desk, and walked out."

C2E2 @c2e2 Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: C2E222.com/BuyPhotoAuto Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: C2E222.com/BuyPhotoAuto https://t.co/UFpdSIEGYP

Since the unprecedented series of events, the company has suspended both Sasha and Naomi indefinitely. While there have been rumors that they may return, it is appearing less likely by the day. Sasha will be making her first post-WWE appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo on August 6-7, 2022.

#3. The end of the PG Era

Fans are excited about the possibilities that the TV-14 rating could bring!

In the late 90s, WWE kicked off what is now remembered as The Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era was full of moments that blurred the lines from what fans were used to seeing up until that point. Vince and the company certainly pushed the limits as far as what was allowed on network television at the time. But fans loved what the company was producing with the new TV-14 format.

Following the success of The Attitude Era, the company rolled into The Ruthless Aggression Era, which was still rated TV-14 but was slightly toned down. The company would continue to run with the TV-14 rating until 2008 when the PG Era was born.

The PG Era was geared towards creating more of a family-friendly type of production. While many fans opposed this change, the PG Era was very successful in drawing in a younger audience.

WWE recently announced that they would be phasing out the PG Era and opting back into the TV-14 format. With all of the recent changes within their corporate structure, it is not known what the plans are as far as revamping all programming back to the TV-14 format.

#2. Triple H takes over as head of creative

Time to play the Game once again!

Triple H has been one of the most dominant and successful Superstars of the last 20 years. However, The Cerebral Assassin has since taken a much less aggressive role with the company as a corporate executive.

In 2010, Triple H officially entered the corporate phase of his career when he was named Executive Senior Advisor. The Game would receive several promotions along the way and eventually take over the NXT brand. His role as a corporate executive has been well-received and regarded by fans and backstage officials alike.

Triple H was hospitalized in late 2021 and was forced to put his career on the back burner as he focused on his health and recovery. He appears to be doing much better and recently announced his return to a full-time leadership role with the Stamford-based promotion.

In late July, it was announced that Triple H was promoted to Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Shortly thereafter, he was named Head of Creative.

#1. Vince McMahon retires from WWE

Farewell, Mr. McMahon. Thank you for everything!

No name is more recognizable in the world of professional wrestling than Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Mr. McMahon has been the standard by which all wrestling promotions dream of emulating. He has been criticized and praised, but one well-known fact remains - Vince McMahon has always been respected by his peers for his accomplishments.

In April of this year, rumors began to run wild, and eventually, an investigation was launched regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. There have been reports that Mr. McMahon has paid out millions of dollars in "hush money" throughout the years.

On July 22nd, Vince posted a tweet that stated "At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE." Mr. McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, has since taken over the company as Interim Chairwoman and CEO of WWE.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far