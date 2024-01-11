4 WWE stars Chris Jericho legitimately had beef with

Chris Jericho is one of the most well-known wrestlers in history. While many fans have admired his character and in-ring skills, this feeling was not reciprocated by several of his fellow stars.

Chris began his wrestling career in 1990 and joined WWE in 1999 before departing in 2005. He did return in 2007 but officially parted ways in 2018. He has since begun wrestling in AEW and left a mark for some of his co-workers in the Stamford-based promotion.

For this list, we will look at four WWE stars Chris Jericho had real-life heat with.

#4. Chris Jericho didn't initially have the best relationship with Triple H

Triple H is currently the Head of Creative of WWE and has formed meaningful connections with countless stars throughout the years. However, one he didn't initially connect with is Chris.

Jericho recalled how he called The Game asking for directions to Stockton for their show, but the latter responded by saying Chris should buy a map before hanging up. Chris also previously hinted how due to his issues with Chyna, Triple H's then-girlfriend, he was almost fired a month in.

However, both men have since buried the hatchet. Jericho shared that Triple H's animosity in the past was because the latter thought the former was a "WCW guy." The Game found out that Jericho applied to WWE because he wanted to, not because his contract with WCW was finished.

#3. Chris Jericho had multiple off-screen encounters with MVP

One WWE star that Chris Jericho may still haven't fixed his relationship with is MVP. Both men crossed paths multiple times before and even got physical on some occasions.

MVP and Chris' falling out may have begun in 2020 over the US President Elections. At the time, Jericho criticized the delay in announcing the Presidential race via a tweet, to which MVP replied ''delete this.''

This prompted Y2J to block the current WWE star. In 2022, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that the duo got into an intense confrontation in a hotel lobby in Houston, Texas, the location of the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. It was reported that things got physical, but MVP later tweeted that the story was right, but the details were incorrect.

Recent reports emerged that both men also got into an altercation in January 2020 at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager Part Deux: Second Wave. It was said that MVP knocked out Jericho after heated words were exchanged.

#2. Chris Jericho almost got physical with Brock Lesnar

One of the most infamous match endings was during Randy Orton vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. In the weeks leading up to the fight, Orton referenced Lesnar testing positive for his fight at UFC 200. The match ended after The Beast delivered several elbow shots to his opponent that busted Randy open.

Although it was part of the storyline, many thought it was real, one of them being Chris. The AEW star shared that he was close with Randy and was ready to get physical with Lesnar when he got backstage, but it was later cleared, and the fight between both men did not escalate.

#1. Shotzi joked about one of Chris Jericho's spots during an AEW match

In 2021, Chris received several insults and criticisms for how he landed during his Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite. One of the people who joked about how he fell from the cage was Shotzi, who tweeted a gif of a woman falling on a bed.

Chris later went on to hit back at the haters and referenced Shotzi as a "Chick in WWE." He claimed she wasn't trained any better and would probably ask for a job in AEW in several months.

Shotzi replied that she meant no offense and thought the match was great. However, Chris should know when to take a joke, laugh at it, and move on. She also added to not take life seriously and things happen.

