4 WWE stars who may miss WrestleMania XL

One of the most anticipated wrestling events in the industry is WWE WrestleMania, and many superstars aim to land a spot on the card. Unfortunately, some don't make it for various reasons. While some just haven't had a good storyline heading into the show, a few had no choice but to miss the event due to injuries.

Unfortunately, there are several inactive WWE Superstars who are en route to WrestleMania due to injuries. Among them is CM Punk, but it's possible he would still be present for The Grandest Stage of Them All but in a different role.

For this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars who could miss WrestleMania XL due to injuries.

#4. Charlotte Flair was injured on SmackDown in December 2023

On December 8, 2023, in the episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was in action against Asuka in a singles match. However, The Queen landed awkwardly while performing a move from the top rope, causing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus to tear.

She has since received surgery and regularly updates fans on social media on her road to recovery. While she has been active in the gym and looks much better, her injuries usually take nine months to heal. Fortunately, fans could still see Charlotte Flair in the flesh on April 6 at Philadelphia for WWE World.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez is unfortunately sidelined after just returning from in-ring action

Fans did not see much of Raquel Rodriguez in the latter weeks of 2023, and only returned in February 2024 on an episode of RAW where she qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Before the Australia premium live event, she shared that she was absent from in-ring action due to mast cell activation syndrome.

It was then reported that before performing in Australia, her mast cell activation syndrome flared up, causing her to miss the practice match. While she was able to perform in the Chamber bout and on the following RAW episodes, her condition may have unfortunately not improved.

It was recently reported that she was removed from the active roster. However, it's still unclear as to why, it's reported that it may be related to her health.

#2. Braun Strowman has been absent from WWE action since May 2023

Braun Strowman was in a quite successful tag team run with Ricochet when the duo had to halt their activities after Strowman required neck fusion surgery. His last WWE match was on the May 1, 2023, episode of RAW, where he and his partner defeated Alpha Academy.

The Monster of All Monsters has since received surgery and is recovering well. As per reports, the superstar has been doing much better and might even return sooner than expected. However, that may not be in time for WrestleMania.

#1. Erik of The Viking Raiders had to undergo a similar surgery to Braun Strowman

Unfortunately, Braun Strowman is not the only person on this list who suffered a neck injury. In October 2023, Erik of The Viking Raiders announced that he had suffered a neck injury and had to undergo neck fusion surgery. He announced the success of the surgery the following month.

Despite his absence, his partners, Ivar and Valhalla, the latter his real-life wife, continued to be in action on RAW and reigned showcased their dominance in the division. As per the latest update, he is still recovering from the surgery.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think we could see some of these stars make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion