"He's going to cost Drew at Mania" - WWE Universe convinced 8-time champion will return from injury at WrestleMania XL

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, convinced that an eight-time champion is going to return from injury at WrestleMania XL.

During the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, CM Punk unfortunately suffered a tricep injury. On the following episode of Monday Night RAW, The Second City Saint revealed that his injury would take a few months to fully recover, and he was going to miss WWE WrestleMania XL. Drew McIntyre then interrupted the star, saying that he prayed for this to happen. Since then, The Scottish Warrior has taken multiple shots at Punk.

CM Punk recently took to his Instagram stories to post a workout video in which he hinted that he was recovering sooner than expected and called Charlotte Flair his spirit animal.

A fan recently posted a screenshot of Punk's Instagram story on Twitter, noting that The Best in the World had taken his healing cast off. This post caught the attention of several fans.

One believes that CM Punk will cost Drew McIntyre the World Title against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

A fan wrote that they think Punk is going to compete at this year's WrestleMania.

This fan pitched the idea of making Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins a triple-threat match with CM Punk.

One could not believe Punk's recovery speed.

Another fan thought Punk was going to cost McIntyer against Rollins.

Some more fans wanted to see a triple-threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

However, some fans think that Punk won't be back before SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre said he wants a match against CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre said that he wants a match against CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam. The Scottish Warrior also mentioned that he was concerned about Punk getting himself injured again.

"Yeah, I just hope he's careful. Just worried he's going to injure something else during rehab. Man's made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I'm just concerned for him, especially wrestling someone like me. I'm a freaking monster in there...I got my hands on him. You saw what I did to him at 'Rumble. I tore him to pieces. I chopped him to bits...[CM] Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there," McIntyre said.

Many fans want to see Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship soon. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for WrestleMania XL.

