4 WWE stars you probably won't believe are older than LA Knight

LA Knight's main roster run has been nothing short of impressive. His ability to win fans over with his mic skills and charismatic persona has enabled him to become one of the top names in WWE. Before his pro wrestling career, the 40-year-old took on different acting roles in TV shows and advertisements.

He recently faced The Miz at Payback 2023 and emerged victorious. The two have been feuding since their interaction in SummerSlam's Slim Jim Battle Royal. Earlier this year, fans wanted Knight to win the Men's Money in the Bank contract. The Megastar couldn't secure the briefcase, and many believed he wasn't booked to win because of his age.

Below is a list of four WWE stars who are older than Knight but are still booked prominently in the company:

#4 Finn Balor is two years older than The Megastar

LA Knight and Finn Balor clashed in the main event of the August 25, 2023, edition of SmackDown. This was a special episode of the blue show, as the company paid tribute to Bray Wyatt after his tragic passing.

Knight was the last person Bray Wyatt faced in WWE, while Finn Balor was The Fiend's first opponent. The Prince has been associated with the pro wrestling industry for nearly two decades. He has been a part of the Stamford-based company since 2014 and is among RAW's top names. Balor is two years older than Knight and recently captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

#3 Sheamus and LA Knight have a five-year age difference

The Celtic Warrior signed with WWE in 2006. A year after making his main roster debut in 2009, he captured the world title and embarked on a successful run as a heel.

Knight and Sheamus crossed paths on a few occasions. Before SummerSlam 2023, they were among the first names announced for the Slim Jim Battle Royal at the premium live event. The 45-year-old is the leader of The Brawling Brutes, comprising Butch and Ridge Holland.

Last month, Knight and Sheamus squared off in a singles match on SmackDown ahead of The Biggest Party of Summer. The duo could clash again somewhere down the road.

#2 John Cena is six years older than LA Knight

John Cena's recent return could result in numerous dream matches over the next few months. WWE has reportedly discussed a bout between him and Cody Rhodes. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Cenation Leader has been integral to WWE for over two decades. If he decides to work with up-and-coming talents during his ongoing run, a feud with LA Knight could do massive numbers for the company. Like the 16-time world champion, LA Knight is known for his remarkable promo skills. Hence, the two could engage in a war of words before eventually locking horns inside the ring.

Cena is known for his ability to roast just about anyone on the mic. There seemed to be tension between John Cena and Knight at Payback when the latter tried to break up a potential countout. However, the 46-year-old endorsed Knight following the match, showcasing his respect for the SmackDown star.

#1 The Megastar's Payback opponent, The Miz, is a couple of years older than him

The Miz is known for his comical segments and ability to get under his opponents' skin. On last week's RAW, he dressed up as LA Knight and mocked his gimmick and style of speaking.

The A-Lister has come a long since his WWE main roster debut in 2006. Known for his mic skills, The Miz actively took on the role of a backstage interviewer and host for a few events. He later progressed to the top of the card by defeating Randy Orton to win his first WWE Championship.

The 42-year-old is also a Grand Slam Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. He took on Knight in a one-on-one bout at Payback 2023 but couldn't defeat The Megastar.

