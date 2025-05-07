4 WWE stars who cannot afford to lose at Backlash 2025

Backlash 2025 is scheduled for May 10, 2025, and will emanate from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Five matches have been added to the card, with four of them being championship bouts.

While the superstars are gearing up for their matches, the victories are more crucial for some of them.

Here are four superstars who absolutely cannot afford to lose at Backlash 2025:

#4. Lyra Valkyria needs to retain her title against Becky Lynch

The Man returned at WrestleMania 41 as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner and won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the duo lost the title within a day on RAW.

Following this, Becky turned heel on Valkyria. At the upcoming premium live event, the former tag team champions will battle for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

While many believe the Triple H-led creative team will use the usual approach of crowning Becky Lynch, it's Valkyria who needs the championship more. You see, The Man has nothing left to prove, while Lyra is the future of the women's division. If she pins Lynch this weekend, it will be a big milestone in her WWE career and a remarkable moment that may set her up for a world championship reign in the future.

If she loses, her impact and growth will suffer, something WWE should not let happen.

#3. Dominik Mysterio needs the win at Backlash 2025

At WrestleMania 41, "Dirty" Dom won his first singles championship on the main roster. He pinned Finn Balor in the Fatal Four-Way Match to win the Intercontinental Title. Before that, he was always available to help The Judgment Day members and ensure that they won their respective matches.

However, Dominik Mysterio has been an excellent heel who deserves his moment of fame. If he is dethroned by Penta at Backlash, his achievement at The Show of Shows will be diluted.

Furthermore, his power struggle with The Prince will become imbalanced if Dominik is dethroned.

#2. Gunther must win against Pat McAfee

After Jey Uso dethroned Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion at The Show of Shows, The Ring General brawled with commentator Pat McAfee on WWE RAW. Following a vicious altercation, McAfee vs. Gunther was made official for Backlash by Nick Aldis.

Now, McAfee does not need a win against Gunther to prove his credibility as an in-ring wrestler. Fans are amused that he agreed to even step inside the ring with The Ring General in the first place. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, the former NFL punter will be applauded.

On the other hand, The Ring General needs a victory to ensure his credibility is not hurt. Fans previously thought Jey Uso wouldn't be able to dethrone him, but The YEET Master did. A defeat at the hands of Pat McAfee at Backlash will put a blot on his legacy!

#1. John Cena must continue being WWE's top champion

The Franchise Player dethroned Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41. He will now defend his title against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025.

While The Viper is an excellent superstar to represent the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Franchise Player needs to defend it against other superstars before losing it. Only one title defense will not be enough to make his record-breaking 17th world championship run impactful.

Furthermore, The Rock's involvement in John Cena's championship run has yet to come into play. Without that angle, Cena turning heel and selling his soul to The Final Boss will be a waste of creative direction.

