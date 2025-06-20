4 WWE Superstars who could be the best alternatives for Seth Rollins’ faction

Since Seth Rollins introduced his new faction with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, there have been multiple reports of WWE planning to expand it. However, Paul Heyman recently took to social media to slam the reports.

According to the former Wiseman of the Tribal Chief, no such plans are in the works. Among the names mentioned were Ethan Page and Ricky Saints from NXT. While both men are in line for a main roster call-up, Heyman’s declaration has left fans wondering who else could join The Visionary’s group.

Here are four alternatives that would be a perfect fit in Seth Rollins' heel stable

#4. Austin Theory

For almost a year now, WWE has been teasing a split between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under. Despite multiple instances where this split could have been executed, WWE has held back on breaking them up.

From what was seen in the storyline, Waller was using Theory for his own gain and treated him unfairly. This could have resulted in Theory turning babyface and feuding with his former tag team partner. However, that could still happen with a slight change.

Austin Theory and Seth Rollins [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Now, WWE could have the same thing play out, only for Theory to join Seth Rollins as the fifth member of the group. Many fans have called for the two-time former United States Champion to get a singles push, so aligning himself with a megastar like Rollins would do wonders for his status.

While both Reed and Breakker are the muscles of the group, Theory could bring his unique skillset and charisma to make it a well-rounded stable.

#3. Drew McIntyre joins Seth Rollins

Despite having a history of feuds between them, Drew McIntyre could be a great addition to Seth Rollins’ team. While it seems like Breakker and Reed are on the same page as The Revolutionary, the Scottish Warrior would bring a level of unpredictability.

WWE has presented McIntyre as someone who has given a lot to the company, only to get nothing in return. This could be the cash-out moment fans have been waiting for.

Both Rollins and McIntyre are great heels on the mic, and they both have common enemies, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. With The Architect already feuding with Punk while holding on to the Money in the Bank briefcase, the Scotsman could take over for him.

In 2024, McIntyre revealed his resentment for both the Second City Saint and the Tribal Chief. Adding him would add more star power to the team and a new layer of storytelling, especially since he could turn on Seth Rollins at any given moment.

#2. Carmelo Hayes

Even though Carmelo Hayes was the first-round Draft pick in 2024, his booking has been all over the place. On his first night on SmackDown, he faced Cody Rhodes, which made fans believe he would get a massive push. However, he hasn't been able to retain his momentum since then.

Much like McIntyre, Hayes has put on incredible matches but never truly received the recognition he deserves. This could be his motivation to join Seth Rollins' heel stable.

Carmelo Hayes and Seth Rollins [Image Credits: wwe.com]

While his current run with The Miz has been decent, a star like Seth Rollins could help elevate him. This would also put him directly in Punk and Reigns’ crosshairs.

Hayes proved himself on NXT but is being wasted on the main roster while he is at the peak of his career. Allowing him to hang with Breakker, Reed, and Rollins will help the young star elevate himself to the next level.

#1. Ilja Dragunov aligns with Seth Rollins' faction

Multiple reports have suggested that Ilja Dragunov, who suffered an ACL tear in September 2024, could be set to make his return soon. With Gunther as the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, the Mad Dragon would make a great addition to Rollins’ team.

Mr. Money in the Bank will be waiting for the right moment to cash in and take the title off The Ring General. Who better to advise him when to do so than Dragunov? Both men had an incredible feud in NXT, and fans have been waiting for his return so that WWE could continue it.

There is another storytelling aspect here that WWE could go for with Seth Rollins making Dragunov do the dirty work. Much like how he orders Reed and Breakker around, he could instruct The Czar to take down The Ring General.

This could lead to The Visionary having a successful cash-in on the back of Dragunov’s efforts. The fans would get the feud they wanted, and Rollins would get the title he lost at WrestleMania 40. With WWE having such a brilliant roster, many stars would fit right into the heel stable.

