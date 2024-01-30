Tonight's edition of WWE RAW should be a must-see for fans of Cody Rhodes. Two days removed from his 2nd Royal Rumble victory, it'll be interesting to see what he wants to talk about.

Right after eliminating CM Punk and earning a main event match at WrestleMania 40, Cody made it clear that he was challenging Roman Reigns. That means he'll moving to WWE SmackDown either right away or in a few weeks. What's certain is that he will be at Elimination Chamber.

So, his next feud could very well begin on WWE RAW tonight. After all, with Roman Reigns possibly missing the Perth show, The American Nightmare will need an engaging program to be a part of for the next couple of weeks.

That said, here are four WWE Superstars who can confront Cody Rhodes tonight.

#4. The Bloodline

The two-time Royal Rumble winner had no plans of making fans wait for his decision. He knew that to finish his story, he had to pick Roman Reigns, and so he did.

However, the match hasn't been made official yet. That gives Roman Reigns one final opportunity to change Cody's mind and push him to go after Seth Rollins.

So, expect The Head of the Table to send Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and possibly even Paul Heyman to confront The American Nightmare on RAW tonight. The family could use an array of tactics to try to intimidate the Rumble winner.

The confrontation could lead to a match at Elimination Chamber, where Randy Orton could help his Legacy pal even the odds.

#3. Andrade

Fans found themselves in a state of astonishment when Andrade emerged as a surprise entrant in the men's Rumble.

Up until a few weeks ago, El Idolo was putting on 'bangers' in AEW against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston. Thus, seeing him back in a WWE ring was a pleasant surprise for many.

With WrestleMania 40 just over two months away, the former US Champion needs to act fast to solidify his spot on the star-studded roster. One way to make an instant impact is by being in the ring with the superstar who is in the headlines.

Thus, Andrade challenging Cody Rhodes for his first singles match in WWE in nearly four years would make perfect sense.

#2. 2x WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Heading into Royal Rumble 2024, The Scottish Psychopath was confident that he would finish his story before Cody Rhodes finished his.

Unfortunately, that dream of his was broken when he was dumped out of the ring after making it to the final four. However, if there's one thing about McIntyre, it's that he doesn't know how to let go.

That said, he could be the one to confront Cody Rhodes on RAW tonight. There could be numerous reasons for McIntyre to bother his former tag team partner.

He could either congratulate Cody or persuade him to put his WrestleMania spot on the line against him. Better yet, he just might want to deliver another tooth-breaking Claymore to The Dashing One on his way out of RAW.

#1. Omos

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 was a night of many returns. The Nigerian Giant's comeback was one of those.

The 7-foot-3 Superstar hasn't competed on WWE TV for months now. Thus, with his brief Rumble outing on Saturday, there's a possibility that he's back in the fold.

He could kick off his comeback in a huge (no pun intended) way by stepping up to none other than Cody Rhodes. A feud between the two was teased in the fall of last year.

Having The American Nightmare face one more obstacle before he fully dedicates himself to finishing his story wouldn't hurt anyone, would it? After all, who wouldn't want to see Cody bodyslamming the Nigerian Giant in front of more than 45,000 fans in Perth?

