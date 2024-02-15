The Bloodline has been a pillar of success for WWE in recent years, and now it appears the faction has added another piece to the puzzle and will become even more dominant. At the recent WrestleMania Kickoff press conference event in Las Vegas, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson inserted himself into The Bloodline saga, raising the stakes exponentially as we head into WrestleMania.

While we are certainly on the Road to WrestleMania, there are still some stories and situations that could and probably will develop between now and Mania. The Bloodline is likely to be the focal point, especially now that The Rock appears to be aligned with Roman Reigns. With that said, who could The Great One face between now and WrestleMania 40? Here is our list of 4 WWE Superstars The Rock must face as a part of The Bloodline.

#4. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Could Seth 'Freakin' Rollins face The Rock soon?

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a lot of history with one another, dating back to the debut of The SHIELD in 2012. Along with Dean Ambrose, they became arguably one of the greatest factions in WWE history. Following the split of the stable, all three members of The SHIELD went on to enjoy tremendous success, with Roman taking things to a whole new level.

During the recent WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event, Seth Rollins stood alongside Cody Rhodes throughout the event. At times, Seth appeared to be pleading on behalf of Rhodes, regarding the main event title shot at WrestleMania. With that in mind, the line in the sand was drawn and Rollins was clearly on Cody's side. Facing The Rock en route to Mania could be an exciting catalyst to the big payoff in Philly.

#3. 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton

The Legend Killer could make The Rock another victim!

The year 2000 will likely go down as the greatest rookie class in WWE history. This was the year that Randy Orton, Batista, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar all began their developmental journey with WWE. They are collectively known as the "Ohio Valley Wrestling 4."

Randy Orton has a score to settle with The Bloodline, which dates back to the injury he sustained in 2022 at the hands of The Usos. Orton was out for the better part of two years before he returned at the 2023 Survivor Series event. Since his return, Orton has been looking for his chance to get back at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. A showdown with The Rock would be an epic way to get his revenge.

#2. 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion 'Main Event' Jey Uso

Main Event Jey Uso could face The Rock en route to WrestleMania.

When future wrestling fans look back at this generation, The Usos will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greatest tag teams ever. Jimmy and Jey set the standard that modern tag teams strive to emulate. For the past 15 years, The Usos have been the pillars of tag team wrestling.

Throughout the entire Bloodline saga, Jimmy and Jey served The Tribal Chief in his quest for dominance. However, there is currently a rift between the twins, and while Jimmy still aligns himself with Roman, Jey has opted for relevancy in singles competition. Not only that, but Jey has a desire to be the 'main event' guy and if he got in the ring with The Rock, that would help propel him to that elite level.

#1. Cody Rhodes could face The Rock en route to 'finishing his story'

Cody Rhodes now has an issue with The Rock that needs to be resolved.

When Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016, he was at a point in his career where he felt neglected and abused creatively, and considering the Stardust character at the time, no one could rightfully blame him for feeling that way. For the following several years, Cody went back to the drawing board and reinvented himself as he began to write his own story, which he seeks to finish in WWE.

Cody was one of the focal points of the recent WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event. He was on the receiving end of a "people's slap" from The Rock, which completely changed the trajectory of the Road To WrestleMania as we knew it. Now with Roman in his sights, Cody might need to offer up a little payback to The Rock for his unwarranted physicality at the press conference.

