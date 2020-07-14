The addition of the Executive Director role for RAW and SmackDown hinted at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon taking a backseat in the creative process in WWE. But, that does not seem to be the case as the WWE head honcho is back to running the creative direction of the two brands, RAW and SmackDown.

Perhaps the falling viewership numbers, as well as the demise of XFL, which had a short-lived return, could have forced McMahon to take charge once again. And, with Vince McMahon in control, some Superstars will have more opportunities on RAW and SmackDown, while others may not get a big push.

Some new names have been brought to RAW and SmackDown over the last year or so, while others who did not have a prominent role to play have been given opportunities.

Let's take a look at 4 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon currently likes & 4 he doesn't:

#8 Likes - Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is the latest Superstar to have been called up from NXT to SmackDown. The Original Bro has quickly become a fan favourite since signing with WWE in 2018. He was moved to SmackDown recently and immediately pushed to face AJ Styles, the current Intercontinental Champion.

Vince McMahon reportedly loves Riddle, including the reason why the former NXT Tag Team Champion doesn't wear shoes in the ring. The WWE Chairman has reportedly likened Riddle to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, as per a report in WrestlingNews.

"Vince like guys like Shawn who have that rebel mentality and he sees some of Shawn in Matt. Matt can rub some people the wrong way, but he's a good guy, and he will do great when Vince calls him up. I think he's a future world champion. Vince will try to tweak him, but his personality will get him far."

It is evident that McMahon likes Riddle by the immediate push he has got, feuding with a legend like Styles on SmackDown.