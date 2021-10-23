5 WWE backstage fights that almost happened but didn't

From Bret Hart and Vince McMahon to Batista and Booker T, plenty of stories have been told over the years about backstage fights in WWE.

Superstars are tasked with the responsibility of protecting their opponents whenever they do battle inside a WWE ring. However, on some occasions, in-ring altercations can become very real and spill over to the backstage area.

In 2016, for example, did you know that The New Day were involved in a heated real-life discussion with their WrestleMania opponents? Later that year, Brock Lesnar was also at the center of a behind-the-scenes confrontation after a controversial finish to a WWE event.

In this article, let’s take a look at the full stories behind five fights that almost took place backstage in WWE:

#5 The New Day and The League of Nations almost fought backstage in WWE

The League of Nations defeated The New Day in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 32. Before the match, a fight almost broke out between the teams backstage due to The League of Nations’ alleged attitude problems.

Xavier Woods said on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast in 2020 that he was “on another level of heated” that day:

“This was my first time being in an advertised match at WrestleMania and it just completely fell apart at no fault of our own, so I was on another-level mad, because it shouldn’t have been like that. There shouldn’t have been arguments, there shouldn’t have almost been a fight, so I’m on like another level of heated,” Woods said.

While The New Day wanted to produce an impressive performance as a unit, Kofi Kingston said The League of Nations had different intentions. The villainous group was made up of four WWE singles superstars – Alberto Del Rio, Rusev, and Sheamus (w/Wade Barrett) – who preferred to work individually.

Kingston added that The League of Nations did not want to be involved in the WrestleMania 32 match at all. As a result, they allegedly had an “I’m in this for myself” approach while putting the match together.

