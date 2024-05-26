5 best Bray Wyatt matches every WWE fan must watch

It's been almost a year since WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was tragically taken from this world too soon. On the heels of what would have been his 37th birthday, many of his family members, fans, and colleagues took to social media in a massive show of adoration and respect for the fallen superstar.

After transitioning into the Bray Wyatt persona, an iconic figure was created as Wyatt turned the wrestling world upside down with his unique style and creativity. Wyatt created a following of "fireflies" that will never allow his legacy to die. Here is our list of the 5 of the best Bray Wyatt matches every WWE fan must watch.

#5. 2015 WWE Hell in a Cell: Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns had to start with Bray Wyatt before his empire was established!

The legendary rivalry between The SHIELD and The Wyatt Family catalyzed several future storylines, including one featuring Bray going to war with Roman Reigns. The two began this angle when Bray cost Roman the win at the Money in the Bank even just as he reached for the MITB briefcase.

Long before he was ever known as The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns had to establish himself as a top-tier singles star. En route to becoming the megastar he is now, he had to go through superstars like Bray Wyatt. Roman and Bray met inside of Hell in a Cell for what became a legendary match. Despite not winning the match, Bray's performance brought the best out of Roman, helping him evolve into the main event star he is today.

#4. WrestleMania 36: The Firefly Funhouse Match

The Firefly Funhouse was something fans had never experienced before.

WrestleMania 36 was strangely unique in that the annual event took place inside of an empty WWE Performance Center. Due to the COVID restrictions, no fans were allowed inside the venue, which created an environment that superstars were not accustomed to. Needless to say, fans needed some form of entertainment and WWE delivered a great show behind closed doors.

Cena and Wyatt took the fans on an incredible ride, unlike anything fans have ever witnessed before. The Firefly Funhouse Match revisited some of the most iconic moments and storylines of years past. The nWo was resurrected during the match, and Cena brought back his Prototype gimmick as well. In the end, Bray came out on top with the win in a spectacle we will never experience again.

#3. Bray Wyatt wins the WWE Championship at the 2017 Elimination Chamber

Bray embraces the moment after winning the WWE Championship.

At the 2016 Survivor Series event, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton were teammates in the Team SmackDown vs. Team RAW match. After winning the match, Orton and Wyatt found themselves in an unlikely alliance that resulted in a great tag team run. However, the two stars would eventually fall out, causing Bray to venture off on his own.

As the WWE Universe headed into The Elimination Chamber, John Cena had the odds against him as he put his title on the line inside the Chamber against 5 other stars who had their sights set on their own title reign. After over 30 minutes of exciting action, Bray Wyatt emerged with the title, marking his sole WWE Championship reign.

#2. Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan go to war at the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt had an interesting history.

In late 2013, Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan were two of the hottest names in all of professional wrestling. The unlikely duo took fans on a wild ride that saw Bryan alter his personality to join The Wyatt Family, only to turn on Bray inside of a steel cage, which gave birth to the "YES! Movement."

Leading into the 2014 Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt were red hot and primed to settle the score. After the referee ejected Luke Harper and Eric Rowan, Bray was left all alone to show Daniel why he made a grave mistake by turning his back on The Eater of Worlds. Bray captured the win after planting Bryan with a kiss from Sister Abigail.

#1. 2014 WWE Elimination Chamber: The Wyatt Family vs. The SHIELD

The Wyatt Family and The SHIELD created some epic memories!

One of the most exciting WWE rivalries in history is The SHIELD vs. The Wyatt Family. This legendary feud was born in 2014, and in the weeks leading up to The Elimination Chamber, Bray, and his family went to war with The SHIELD in a physical chess match that peaked with a legendary 6-man tag match that stole the show.

With the stage set inside The Target Center, the expectations were high for the 6-man tag match featuring The Wyatt Family and The SHIELD and both squads delivered an instant classic. The in-ring storytelling and overall athletic performances by all involved were nothing short of legendary. For nearly a half-hour, the two stables gave the fans more than anyone could have anticipated, and in the end, Bray and his henchmen came out on top with the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback