5 best mic workers currently in WWE

To make it in pro wrestling and WWE, aspiring performers have to be good at one of two things. The first is the obvious physical aspect of working a believable match in the ring.

Stars like Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) and Bret Hart are known for being some of the best technical stars of all time. In today's wrestling, most of the stars in New Japan Wrestling fall into that category.

Current wrestlers like Asuka, Pete Dunne, and Josh Alexander are also known for their fantastic in-ring work. As many WWE fans will attest, however, being great in the ring only gets you so far in some companies.

Another trait most performers need to succeed is the ability to cut a great promo. Most stars in the company are serviceable at this, while others have trouble cutting a believable promo.

There are, however, a few performers that stand out due to their ability to cut scathing promos.

Here are the five best current mic workers in WWE.

#5 In our list of best mic workers currently in WWE: Becky Lynch

There was a time several years ago when Becky Lynch was the lone member of the Horsewomen of NXT to truly make an impact on the main roster. She won the SmackDown Women's title twice since the brand split in 2016. However, the runs were ordinary.

It wasn't until the summer of 2018 that she really took off. After several frustrating instances of playing second fiddle to Charlotte Flair, Lynch snapped on her former friend.

The storyline was booked so that Lynch would be the heel in the angle. But due to Flair's dominance and Lynch's likability, the fans rejected that dynamic.

Another reason why it was hard to root against Lynch was due to her ability to cut great promos. She spoke from the heart and echoed how some fans felt about the booking between the two friends.

Lynch's star kept burning even brighter with each promo and each injustice she faced. Her fiery nature helped lead to the first female main event of a WrestleMania.

If her first failed heel turn hadn't played out the way it did, the WWE's women's division would be in a different position. It wouldn't have one of its brightest stars, and best promos had Lynch not been unleashed.

