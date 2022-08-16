5 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (August 15, 2022)

The latest episode of WWE RAW took place in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., and it definitely deserved a wave and a salute.

Even under the new Triple H regime, WWE has seemingly put more emphasis on SmackDown as a show of surprises, while RAW has been more about stoking storylines. However, there was plenty to be excited about on Monday night as we creep closer to Clash at the Castle.

As is usual in the three-hour program, it definitely had its highs and lows. But overall, there were a lot of things to be upbeat about this show.

Here are five big takeaways from this edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5. Damian Priest is the true star of the Judgment Day

Although Finn Balor is considered the leader of the Judgment Day faction, the real standout of the group is Damian Priest.

As his promo skills continue to get stronger, the big, bad man has evolved greatly in his time on the main roster. He now looks and acts the part of a true WWE Superstar. This run should be Priest's true breakout moment. Especially if the plan is for him to eventually become the Universal Champion. This is the perfect time for the 39-year-old to be hitting his peak.

After a lengthy tenure on the dark side, you just know that he will inevitably return to being a babyface. That's when we will likely see the Archer of Infamy go on the highest caliber run of his life.

He's ready right now, but there's nothing wrong with letting him marinate in this storyline for a few months. Then, it will be time for him to take aim and fire his best shot.

#4. WWE Universal title challenger Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens had an awesome, blowout segment

The Scottish star first came out to deliver a promo that hyped up his match with Roman Reigns at the upcoming Premium Live Event. He also addressed the elephant in the room: Once again, the Tribal Chief was nowhere to be found.

So, McIntyre started pitching off a long list of names of the contenders he wish to face, mentioning Ciampa, AJ Styles, Karrion Kross and others. But didn't mention Kevin Owens.

KO came out and cut a scathing promo in 'cool heel' mode, saying he needed to go back to being The Prizefighter again. The crowd loved hearing that, and it quickly swayed them in his favor. McIntyre then laid down his own tough guy promo and everything hit the fan.

The WWE Universe responded loudly to this impromptu throwdown until it was eventually interrupted by the Usos.

Another great piece of booking to kick off the second hour of the show. If this is the direction Triple H is taking with Owens, then this is yet another improvement to the product.

#3. Seth Rollins' Crazy Train rolls on...

The Visionary came out to his usual super-villain fanfare and wore another weird outfit. Having said that, once he got past all the maniacal, Woody Woodpecker-style laughter, he cut a decent promo on Riddle.

The King of Bros was said to be home recuperating from his recent injuries. Turns out, Riddle was in the building and charged down the ramp to attack Seth.

After their skirmish, Riddle laid down the challenge for what should be a heck of a match against Rollins at Clash at the Castle.

#2. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley could main event any show

From WWE WrestleMania to AEW Double or Nothing to IMPACT's Bound for Glory, no card produced any bout that had a bigger feel than this encounter. We got it for free on the USA Network on a Monday night.

Corey Graves was accurate when he mentioned that both Styles and Lashley were fan favorites, and the audience would probably be split in their cheers. He was right, as both performers have garnered respect from the WWE Universe for their incredible athletic prowess and in-ring achievements.

It was a classic clash of a powerhouse, blue-chipper against the quicker, more agile aerial artist. It was reminiscent of Styles' match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2017, except much better.

These two superb athletes put on one hell of a barnburner, and the two veterans showed why they are still two of the very best in the industry today.

#1. Dolph Ziggler continues to be a workhorse for WWE

Another great night for Ziggler, who will go down as one of the most misnamed and misused performers in the history of the company. At one point, he should have been handed the keys to the franchise and given a serious run as a babyface champion. Instead, he was made up to be just another clown in the WWE circus.

Theory touched on this earlier in the show during a backstage vignette, but framing it that Dolph Ziggler basically choked (for kayfabe purposes). This led to the main event match-up between the two. Of course, it was once again Ziggler's time to shine up against another young performer, much like he did with his recent foray to NXT.

It's a shame that the last few years of what should have been a shining career are being used up in this way. Ziggler is now the gatekeeper for the prospects who will possibly get the opportunity that he never really got himself. Talk about irony, eh?

Ziggler went one-on-one with Theory in the main event. Without even going into detail, let's just say he did his 'job'. One A-Town Down later, and Ziggler must have had flashbacks to a career that might have been.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's episode of WWE RAW? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali