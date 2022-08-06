5 Big takeaways from WWE SmackDown (August 5, 2022)

This week, WWE SmackDown aired live from Greenville, South Carolina, and it was definitely ladies' night on the FOX Network.

With Clash at the Castle looming, WWE is preparing for its first major stadium event across the pond in over 30 years. This week was about putting things in motion for a massive show in Wales on September 3.

Much of the night belonged to the women's roster, as a gauntlet match was set to decide who would face Liv Morgan in the UK for her title. Additionally, an upcoming tournament was announced to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

It was another excellent showing from WWE this week as they continue to build momentum under the watchful eye of Triple H. The changes have been subtle yet noticeable.

Here are five things that stood out about this week's episode of SmackDown.

#5 - Sami Zayn is valuable to WWE in so many ways

Not only is Sami Zayn a great in-ring performer, but he has proven to be one of the most versatile characters in the promotion. He is essentially a Swiss Army Knife, with the ability to be utilized in a variety of ways.

His current angle with The Bloodline has been thoroughly entertaining, with Zayn being an 'honorary member' of the faction. He's playing the perfect foil for The Usos in this act, and keeping people guessing on how this whole thing will eventually play out.

This is likely setting up a face turn for Zayn, but it doesn't really matter: Whatever role he finds himself in, he will continue to thrive.

#4 - Pat McAfee continues to bring electricity to the broadcast

The energy you feel radiating from your TV every Friday night is probably generated by the excitable color commentator.

In an era when most fans seem to disdain the cookie-cutter announcers of the present day, they admire Pat McAfee for standing out. As a former NFL player, he's brought a 'jock-talk vibe' to the broadcast. Yet, he's still cool enough for the audience to connect to.

WWE recently made an intelligent move in extending this talented talker's contract. He will be an asset for years to come.

Note: Bonus points go out to McAfee for making a point to heavily enunciate the word 'wrestling' during the broadcast this week.

#3 - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gunther match should be a hard-hitting contrast of in-ring style

Having defeated Ludwig Kaiser, Nakamura has earned the right to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The European star vs. the Japanese legend could be an underrated match-up.

Although The Ring General could likely squash Nakamura to continue his tremendous build, this one should be fun, nonetheless. Both men are hard-hitting strikers. They have also worked with performers of many different styles. So this could be a sleeper showdown.

Although Shinsuke deserves better than being mere fodder for Gunther, there's no doubt that he will give his usual effort. There should be a lot of fireworks when these two collide.

#2 - Liv Morgan and the Women's Gauntlet match

It didn't take long for the audience to start souring on Liv Morgan. But when the WWE Universe giveth, they also taketh away.

Morgan came out to do a promo right before the Women's Gauntlet match to determine her challenger at Clash at the Castle. The reaction was lukewarm at best, with a smattering of boos and "you tapped out" chants. Perhaps the crowd has grown tired of Liv's syrupy sweet act.

Moving on to the gauntlet, Shayna Baszler last eliminated Raquel Rodriguez to earn her shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This makes sense, considering Morgan's arm is in a sling following her match with Ronda Rousey. It's hard to believe that WWE will want to turn Liv into a heel soon, considering all they have invested in her as a hero. Hence, facing a ruthless submission specialist may be designed to get some support back.

#1 - We're finally going to get to see the Karrion Kross we should have seen all along

Roman Reigns came out in the final segment alongside The Usos. As always, his presence commanded the arena, and the folks in Gamecock Country were quick to acknowledge him.

As Drew McIntyre confronted the group, it appeared like this would be another of those boring fade-outs as the credits popped up on the screen.

However, something beautiful and maniacal happened. Ominous music began to play, the picture went to black-and-white, and then BOOM! Karrion Kross was there, returning to assault McIntyre.

Kross is back, but with the edge taken away from him during his first stint with WWE. He looks determined and now has Scarlett back by his side. Combined, they are Beauty and the Beast - the complete package.

This was undoubtedly the moment of the night, as Kross has the potential to be a megastar, especially in this incarnation.

