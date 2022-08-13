5 Big Takeaways from WWE SmackDown (August 12, 2022)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Raleigh, North Carolina, the home of the NC State Wolfpack, and the fans had plenty of reasons to howl at the moon when it came to the show.

This week's episode featured a lot more of what is becoming the magic touch of Triple H. The quick action and fresh faces have given it a classic NXT feel, and the pace of the programming has really picked up.

Still three weeks away until their next big event, Clash at the Castle over in the UK, the company kept gearing up, bringing another huge episode this week. Here are five things that stood out about this week's edition of WWE SmackDown

#5 - It turns out that Xia Li wasn't all that special after all

Seeing Xia Li in this elimination tag team tournament (where, of course, she was eliminated) was kind of sad. She came out with little or no fanfare and just looked like an average performer.

Contrast that to the amazing way she was introduced just a few months ago. The comic book-style vignettes and the promotions produced for her were groundbreaking. It really brought her into the spotlight in a very cool and unique way.

Now all that has gone by the wayside. The special effects and backstory have all but disappeared. She's been relegated to the lower card, and it has all proven to be a waste of time.

#4 - Karrion Kross is already more over than Drew McIntyre right now

Drew McIntyre is no real threat to win the WWE Undisputed Universal title at Clash at the Castle, even on his home turf.

Drew is an amazing performer with a whole package of size, looks, skill and charisma. He's generally loved and respected by a large portion of the WWE Universe.

Unfortunately, his greatest career achievement went largely under the radar due to COVID-19 at the time. It truly seems like he only got a half-hearted push during his time as the WWE Champion, which ended up hurting his overall profile. It's kind of ironic to think that reaching the pinnacle of his career could do that to the big guy, but it looks as though it has. At least for now.

On the flipside of that momentum, however, is Karrion Kross.

In two straight weeks, Kross has made a huge statement without having to do too much at all. While he may not have all the same 'skill set' that Drew McIntyre has, one thing Kross possesses is an X factor. He has a psychological grip on the audience, and his appeal is almost hypnotic.

That's something you can't teach; people are just born with it, for whatever reason or another. Kross has it. And because he does? He has the power to hold an audience in the palm of his hand. Expect HUGE things from this talented performer for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

#3 - Hit Row

It was great to see Hit Row back on the main roster, and they definitely gave the show a different vibe when they were out there.

The young faction had a solid tag team match before all three members hit the ring to do a promo. While they still need to work on their delivery as a unit, they at least have some pretty cool catchphrases to work with.

Expect good things from this group as time progresses and they gain more experience and confidence. They just got back and have already caused a ripple in the waters. Let's see if they can now start making some waves.

#2 - Ronda Rousey as The Baddest B**ch in WWE and the resurrection of Shayna Baszler

We are finally getting some interplay between the two most prominent former MMA ladies in WWE.

Ronda Rousey emerged in a black leather bodysuit and tried to do her best "bad girl" promo. She dumped a bag full of cash out and said the company might as well keep it because there would be plenty more fines to come.

While this is the kind of role that Rousey probably should have been in, it's going to be harder to pull off now. It appears that WWE is trying to mold her into a "I fought the law" persona: The anti-hero, who is so tough and cool that you cheer for them no matter what they do.

The role may be better suited for her good friend Shayna Baszler, who has been stuck on the main roster for awhile now. That may change soon, as the storyline looks to be developing between the two of them. This looks intriguing, and it will be interesting to see where they take things from here.

#1 - Gunther is an animal

The main event saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther successfully defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a banger of a match.

Nakamura has been grossly misused by the company for almost his entire time there, but he never fails to give his best effort and put on a show. This was no exception.

Having said that, the star here is (once again) Gunther. This man continues his meteoric rise through the ranks of WWE, and there's no doubt at this point that he's tabbed as a future Universal Champion. He is everything you want in a big, scary heel, but with the respect of the audience due to his abilitites.

That's pretty rare when it comes to sports entertainment in the modern era. In Gunther, WWE has a performer who can go into beast mode in the pro wrestling scene... if they develop him correctly.

