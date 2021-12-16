5 Big things that can happen after Kevin Owens signed a new WWE contract

Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE a month and a half before his contract expired on the 31st of January, 2022. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Owens re-signed, especially looking at the circumstances.

For one, Kevin Owens never seems to be on the list of releases, and WWE offering him another contract could be an indication that it may never happen to him. Secondly, fans wanting him to go to AEW may not have realized that there was a high chance of him getting lost in the shuffle.

Kevin Owens would likely have taken a look at the increasingly-stacked AEW roster and realized that WWE is a better fit for him right now. The positive news is not only that Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE, but that he has reportedly received a lucrative contract in the process.

The fallout from this will be interesting, and here are five major things that can happen now that Owens will remain a WWE superstar for a few more years.

#5. Kevin Owens gets another world title run

Around this time six years ago, Kevin Owens was in the midst of his only world title reign in WWE. Even the circumstances of his Universal title win made many realize that if Finn Balor hadn't been injured at SummerSlam 2016, then Owens may never have even been the world champion.

Owens had a respectable six-month-long reign as Universal Champion, but it had an anticlimactic finish as Goldberg dethroned him in just 22-seconds. Since then, Owens has challenged for the WWE and Universal title on numerous occasions, falling short every single time.

Kevin Owens might be competing for the WWE Championship at Day 1, but it seems unlikely that he will win it right now. It seems to be Big E's time, but that doesn't mean Kevin Owens won't have his moment again.

If WWE utilizes him the way they are now, Owens could emerge as a world title contender later in 2022, and win it then or at some point in 2023. You won't find many people against the idea of another Kevin Owens world title reign, and WWE may not be either.

Ultimately, it all depends on who the champions are at the time and what WWE's long-term plan is. But Kevin Owens winning his second world title now seems like a possibility again.

Edited by Roxanne Smith