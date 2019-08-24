5 Biggest changes that will happen once Vince McMahon leaves 'the chair'

Vince McMahon is preparing to relaunch XFL next year

Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE, was absent from this week’s Raw and SmackDown Live. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, McMahon's absence was due to an XFL announcement he had to make on Wednesday. In case you didn’t know, the XFL is going to be relaunched next year. It's an American football league which failed during its initial run in 2001. That time, NBC and Vince McMahon were owners of this corporation and they both suffered losses (35 million dollars, as per this report).

The chairman is already 73-years old and it’s not possible for him to manage Raw, SmackDown and the XFL at the same time. That’s why he has decided to slowly ‘leave the chair’ and focus more on his new project.

With that said, here are 5 biggest changes we will see in WWE once Vince McMahon steps down from his chair.

#5 Less involvement of part-time wrestlers in the product

Fans want to see more full-time wrestling

Part-timers are one of the major highlights of WWE. Superstars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Triple H and more have had their fair share in the pro-wrestling world and since they are getting older, it’s not possible to have them in every show.

That’s the reason why they only wrestle in a handful of events but the fans are still not satisfied. The WWE Universe prefers to see full-timers in WWE than retired legends because they are the future of wrestling. Although it’s great seeing Lesnar, The Undertaker and Goldberg wrestling a few matches a year, this shifts all the focus towards them, which isn’t fair.

Plus, Paul Heyman will agree to this too. Here’s an excerpt from Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions Podcast where Tom Colohue stated:

“Heyman wants to work with what he has.”

It’s true that part-time Superstars can’t perform every week and Heyman is concerned about this, which means that his main focus is working with full-time wrestlers as they’re able to perform every week.

