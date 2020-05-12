Edge and Randy Orton had a tense confrontation on RAW

From Asuka becoming the new RAW Women's Champion to Seth Rollins' brutal attack on Rey Mysterio, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured some contrasting moments.

Whether you liked it or not, Monday Night RAW felt like a fresh show this time around. The episode felt momentous from start-to-finish, and WWE chose to make bold choices after playing it safe on the Red brand ever since WrestleMania 36 concluded.

Despite its faults, the Red Brand finally has a solid direction right now, and it would be interesting to see how some new storylines fare on the Road to Backlash.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (May 11, 2020).

#5: Shayna Baszler delivered a scathing promo about Becky Lynch's pregnancy

Amazing promo from Shayna Baszler.



"...that kids gonna suck. You know who the father is, right? I rest my case."

In case you haven't heard it by now, Becky Lynch kicked off WWE RAW with a surprise announcement about relinquishing the RAW Women's Title due to her pregnancy.

As it turns out, the Women's MITB briefcase actually contained the title instead of the contract this year, and unbeknownst to Asuka, she became the RAW Women's Champion the moment she grabbed that briefcase last Sunday.

All of us here at Sportskeeda congratulate Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins for the future.

But this is WWE, and the whole situation is opportunistic in terms of character development for Shayna Baszler. Lynch's former rival called The Man stupid for getting "knocked up" while being the Champion.

She dubbed Becky's unborn child as a miserable parasite before Natalya challenged Shayna to a match in the ring. Baszler won the bout, as expected. The whole situation made Baszler stand out from everyone else this week.

The Queen of Spades couldn't care less about wishing Becky good luck in reel life, and the only target in her mind is the title that belongs to Asuka right now.