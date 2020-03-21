5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (March 20, 2020)

Goldberg and Roman Reigns had an intense staredown at the end of the episode!

Otis snapped after witnessing photos of Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler's relationship.

From Paige pitting Sasha Banks and Bayley against each other ahead of WrestleMania 36 to Roman Reigns and Goldberg's contract signing segment at the end of the show, this week's edition of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

The Blue brand put on a decent empty Performance Centre show amidst the coronavirus outbreak this week. They did play a full replay of John Cena and Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 30 match last night, but at least it didn't take up too much time as compared to a Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber Match replay.

This allotted more TV Time for some undercard feuds on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (March 20, 2020).

#5: Rob Gronkowski appeared to kick off the episode in a conflicting manner

As Triple H emphasized last week, a huge aspect of these empty Performance Centre shows is all about entertaining the fans during a time where people are genuinely scared because of a global health emergency.

Triple H's entertaining shenanigans made SmackDown more entertaining last time.

So it would be fair to assume that Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski had to recapture the same effect on this week's episode.

Before introducing Gronk, Michael Cole made it sound like WWE split WrestleMania into two nights because it was simply "too big" this year, which is not a good move when we all know the real reason why WWE has relegated their schedule into a smaller venue.

Gronk's enthusiasm pushed the segment forward, but King Corbin interrupted the party. Elias came out to play a song against Corbin. Before you know it, the trio gained a physical advantage against Corbin, as Gronk advocated for a future match between Elias and King Corbin.

Gronk and Rawley's cartoonish energy was one of the better aspects of this segment, but sending a mixed message about the real reason behind why WrestleMania 36 got split into two nights wasn't the best move on WWE's part.

