5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (June 29, 2020)

Drew McIntyre and Asuka teamed up to face their Extreme Rules opponents on WWE RAW this week!

A new 24/7 Champion was crowned during this episode of WWE RAW.

Sasha Banks and Asuka took part in a mixed tag team main event!

From The Big Show obliterating Zelina Vega's associates to a mixed tag team main event that featured Drew McIntyre and Asuka on the same side, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The show has a different feel to it since Bruce Prichard took over Monday Night RAW's creative control, but this particular episode was a standard affair that you would expect from the Red Brand these days.

With Extreme Rules: The Horror Show looming in the distance, WWE RAW built a specific creative direction towards that Pay-Per-View this week.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (June 29, 2020).

#5 R-Truth became the new 24/7 Champion once again

Those moves can only mean one thing ...



HE WANTS HIS BABY BACK!#WWERaw @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/8CeSkOioJa — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 30, 2020

Back when it was first introduced, WWE's 24/7 title was received as a joke by the company's fanbase. But Superstars like R-Truth and Drake Maverick would later prove that 24/7 title segments stole the show at one point in time.

However, as of this moment, the title has fallen down the ranks to a point where no one would complain if the title were to become non-existent.

Akira Tozawa failed to defend his 24/7 title in a singles match with R-Truth, but this championship always works better outside the confines of in-ring competition. Tozawa's ninja gimmick is still entertaining to a certain extent, but R-Truth winning the same title repeatedly has become an overused angle at the moment.

One would think that the current situation should enable WWE to create more creative skits that revolve around the 24/7 title, but they haven't capitalized on this opportunity as of yet.

Moreover, the fact that most Superstars have stopped chasing the 24/7 Champion shows how little concern there is to make this title relevant again.

