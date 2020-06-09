5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (June 8, 2020)

Christian motivated Edge to pull off "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash.

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka in the main event of WWE RAW!

Edge reunited with Christain in an excellent segment

From Edge & Christian's reunion ahead of WWE Backlash to a Decathlon contest between The Viking Raiders and Street Profits, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Monday Night RAW did a decent job in building feuds for this Sunday's Backlash Pay-Per-View. However, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this week's show was not a smooth 3-hour ride from start-to-finish.

This has been the case for WWE RAW several times in recent memory. Apart from the length, RAW ends up being a less newsworthy show when compared to WWE SmackDown.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (June 8, 2020).

#5: Street Profits and The Viking Raiders tied as equals in a Decathlon contest this time around

In continuation to Street Profits and The Viking Raiders' “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” series, both teams faced-off in a Decathlon contest this week.

Instead of actual sports, most athletic events were replaced by silly competitions like a dance-off, sword fight, and a flip cup.

Say what you want about the RAW Tag Team Divison's biggest highlight being replaced by these skits, but Street Profits and The Viking Raiders' have managed to separate themselves apart from others, to say the least.

Not all of these skits have been the best, but this week's Decathlon segment certainly ranks among the better ones.

What comes across as problematic though, is that both of these teams served as a backdrop for Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's program later in the night. Although they did a fine job in that role, we all know that WWE's RAW Tag Team Divison needs to stand on its own at the end of the day.

