From the main event twist to Dominik Mysterio's impressive in-ring debut, WWE SummerSlam 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

Without a shadow of a doubt, this year's SummerSlam Pay-Per-View was a must-see event. It was engaging from start-to-finish and despite some criticisms, it will go down in history as one of the most memorable WWE events of 2020.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE SummerSlam 2020.

#5: Roman Reigns returned to beat down Braun Strowman and the new Universal Champion Bray Wyatt

WWE SummerSlam 2020 was billed with the tagline "you'll never see it coming", and for every prediction made for this event, a Roman Reigns return took the WWE Universe by surprise.

Going into the main event, people had no idea what to expect from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman, since this feud has been highly unpredictable.

Alexa Bliss was touted to be a major factor, but that didn't turn out to be the case when everything was said and done. Instead, Roman Reigns returned and claimed back his yard after Bray Wyatt won the Universal Title in a good match.

The Big Dog's absence has been felt across the WWE brand ever since he pulled out of this year's WrestleMania due to health and safety reasons during the pandemic.

The Fiend has mostly been an unstoppable force in WWE if the Goldberg encounter is pushed aside. Now that Roman Reigns is back, fans are excited for what should literally be a "clash of the titans" down the road.

Even Strowman vs. Fiend was billed as a "King Kong vs. Godzilla" contest. And with Roman Reigns being put into the equation, one can only imagine what the end result will look like.