5 blockbuster feuds for Bron Breakker on WWE main roster

Former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker had an eventful run in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He entered the bout at number 20 and eliminated the towering Nigerian Giant Omos, Ivar, and Finn Balor. He was later eliminated by Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

As Breakker ran through people in the match, it was unclear if this was his official call-up to the main roster or if he was making a one-off appearance. He is still involved in NXT business with Baron Corbin, as the duo will compete in the 2024 Dusty Classic Tournament finals.

However, several big matches are waiting for him on RAW and SmackDown when he is called up. Here are five blockbuster feuds for Bron Breakker on the main roster.

#5. Bobby Lashley is WWE's current standard of power

Both Breakker and Bobby Lashley are physical specimens. Lashley seems more powerful, while Breakker has an explosive move set. He is strong, fast, and athletic.

The former NXT Champion uses a Frankensteiner like his uncle, Scott Steiner. A potential pairing would be a case of The Irresistible Force meeting the Immovable Object.

With two major titles back on the main roster, a future feud could be even more important. A lot will change both on the Road to WrestleMania and after if WWE holds another Draft.

#4. Gunther and Bron Breakker squared off during the Royal Rumble

The 2024 Rumble won't be the last time these two cross paths.

One of the most successful stars from NXT has to be current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He is the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time and has been every bit the dominant titleholder that Roman Reigns has been presented as.

As NXT 2.0 was in its early stages, Bron Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship against Gunther on the April 5, 2022, edition of the former black-and-gold brand, becoming one of the few stars who pinned The Ring General. The Austrian star later joined the main roster, and Breakker was being pushed as the face of the rebrand.

That push has continued past NXT 2.0, but Gunther has been operating on another level on the main roster. A battle between the two would have to play on NXT history and how things have changed since then. It would certainly be a match worthy of a WrestleMania main event.

#3. Seth Rollins has already crossed paths with Bron Breakker

Few NXT stars have challenged for a major WWE title while still in NXT.

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins fought over the World Heavyweight Championship when Rollins took a sojourn to NXT last year. He ultimately retained the title but was tested by the former NCAA football fullback.

Both Rollins and Breakker were the 'Chosen Ones' during their runs in NXT. The Visionary was the inaugural NXT Champion, and the roster was built around him.

NXT 2.0 was built around Breakker and his eventual rise to become the face of the brand as it transitioned away from other stalwart stars of the brand. The fact that they fought in NXT could also be used since the next showdown would be on the main roster.

#2. Cody Rhodes is one of wrestling's top stars

Generations would collide if Cody Rhodes faced Bron Breakker.

The next two huge feuds would be multi-layered. Cody Rhodes has become the top face in WWE after coming back to the company in 2022 at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare left the company in 2016 and became a legit main event star in various promotions before returning to Titanland.

Bron Breakker began in NXT and was pushed right out of the gate. Rhodes loves to use the history of his family in angles and promos. This pairing would be able to rely heavily on the history of the Rhodes and Steiners.

Dusty and the Steiner Brothers were among the top faces of the company and left huge shoes to fill. The American Dream created WarGames, and both Bron and Cody have competed in the iconic event. Fans could see the present and the future battle it like John Cena did with The Rock.

#1. Roman Reigns will hand the torch to someone

Why not have the current top dog face the guy many have perceived as the next big WWE main-eventer? Roman Reigns has lorded over WWE for nearly four years, putting back every challenge thanks to help from The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman made the trip to NXT a few months ago and had significant screen time with Bron Breakker. He could have simply been making contact with the brand's top star. Heyman also could have been preparing for life beyond The Bloodline.

Things might start to crack once The Tribal Chief loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Heyman could then pivot to managing Breakker once Reigns truly becomes a part-time non-champion.

It would keep The Wiseman on TV while providing the potential for Heyman to turn on Reigns with a newer, younger, and faster new client.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here