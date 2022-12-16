5 blockbuster matches that have already been teased for WWE WrestleMania 39: featuring John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, and more

2022 is almost over, and the WWE WrestleMania 39 fever is approaching. It is the flagship show of the promotion and always features dream matches and spectacular moments.

The next edition of The Show of Shows will be amazing, with several top names like John Cena, The Rock, and even Stone Cold Steve Austin rumored to appear.

The promotion has already started hinting towards a few matches, so without further ado, here are five blockbuster matches that have already been teased for WrestleMania 39.

#5. John Cena vs. Austin Theory

John Cena is undoubtedly among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. However, he has switched to being a part-timer and hasn't wrestled a match since 2021. He is expected to make a comeback very soon.

One speculated match for him is against the current United States Champion, Austin Theory. The young superstar's appearance resembles the WWE Legend, and the two have also had interactions on television.

Fans might remember that Theory engaged in a heated verbal segment with his rumored rival On The Leader of The Cenation's 20th anniversary in the promotion. This is a clear hint towards a dream match between the industry's future and the past.

#4. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think if Ashley (Charlotte Flair) wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it'll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right.



They are the two best athletes ever, that I've seen in my career, to ever be in the same women's division.”



- Ric Flair

(via To Be The Man) “I think if Ashley (Charlotte Flair) wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it'll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I've seen in my career, to ever be in the same women's division.”- Ric Flair(via To Be The Man) https://t.co/gN6sTm64EY

Charlotte Flair has been missing from television for some time as she was granted time off for her wedding with AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Her last bout was at WrestleMania Backlash 2022, where he lost to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match.

During WWE's Most Extreme Moments countdown, Kayla Braxton revealed that she had talked to Charlotte Flair and the multi-time Women's Champion has her eyes on Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

Once The Queen is back, she could start to move towards her goal by targeting Bianca Belair.

#3. GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Brock Lesnar v Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood (WrestlingNewsCo) Brock Lesnar v Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood (WrestlingNewsCo) 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/zeNEFyqpze

GUNTHER has been on an unstoppable path since becoming the Intercontinental Champion in June. He is currently undefeated on the main roster and is expected to keep the title until at least WrestleMania 39.

There have been rumors from several sources regarding a possible match between Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER at The Show of Shows. The Intercontinental Champion named The Beast his dream opponent while speaking with WMBD News.

"If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. “Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with.“He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment," said The Ring General..

A match between the Titans is a battle tailor-made for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos

During the last few months, WWE has consistently featured tensions between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. While he became an Honorary Uce last month, there are chances of the group turning on him.

During The Bloodline's feud with Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes, Owens consistently tried to bring his real-life best friend to his side. While The Master Strategist proved his loyalty to Roman Reigns' faction at Survivor Series WarGames, things could change soon.

The interactions between Owens and Zayn were clearly a hint at their reunion. If that happens, The Usos are the ones they will target for a match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#1. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is expected to headline WWE WrestleMania 39

A dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been awaited for years, and 2023 seems to be the year when it finally happens. The two never declined the possibility of the bout, and the company hasn't held back from teasing the encounter.

For more depth on the hints given by the promotion, here are five hints that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will happen soon in WWE. A confrontation of this magnitude is enough to make the next edition of Showcase of The Immortals one of its most successful installments ever.

If the match is in the plans, The Great One will soon return to the company to build the much-awaited dream match.

