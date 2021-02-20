5 Bold Predictions for Elimination Chamber 2021: Former champion returns and enters title match, Major twist in WWE Championship match

We are less than two days away from the next major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 37 as WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will take place this Sunday on February 21, 2021. As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced, all of them with title implications, including two Elimination Chamber matches.

With the kind of placement that Elimination Chamber has on the WWE calendar, the pay-per-view could very well decide how the card of WrestleMania 37 shapes up to be. While there is some sense of predictability, fans could be in for some unexpected twists and turn this Sunday.

Here are five bold predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the pay-per-view.

#5 Mustafa Ali attacks Kofi Kingston and takes his place in the RAW Elimination Chamber match

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/fpAVbVkupp — #WWEChamber (@eWrestlingNews_) February 16, 2021

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title this Sunday inside the Elimination Chamber match against five former WWE champions - AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, and Randy Orton. Originally, The Miz was supposed to be in it but he dropped out and Kofi Kingston earned the spot in the match this week on RAW.

However, there might be a last-minute twist in the card with RETRIBUTION attacking Kingston backstage and their leader Mustafa Ali taking his place in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. This would further RETRIBUTION's storyline with The New Day and it would be a great throwback to two years ago where Kofi Kingston replaced Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber match, starting the entire KofiMania storyline.

Mustafa Ali has already mentioned this to be the reason why he and RETRIBUTION are coming after The New Day and it would make the angle more compelling. As interesting as the idea of a faction like RETRIBUTION sounds on paper, there's no hiding the fact that WWE hasn't done a great job with their booking.