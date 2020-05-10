5 Bold Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank: Massive turn, Authority figure gets involved

Who will climb the corporate ladder successfully?

We are just a couple of days away from what is sure to be the most unique edition of WWE Money in the Bank as it will air this Sunday on May 10, 2020. As announced, the MITB matches would take place at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut where the WWE Superstars will have to "climb the corporate ladder" to win the match and the Money in the Bank contract.

Apart from the Men's and Women's MITB matches, both the WWE and Universal Championship will be defended on the show as well. These matches would take place at the WWE Performance Center - the home for WWE shows during the current global pandemic. The SmackDown Women's Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team title will also be on the line as WWE looks set to deliver its first post-WrestleMania PPV.

Without further delay, let's take a look at the five bold predictions for WWE Money in the Bank. Let us know in the comments section about who are you rooting for to win the contract this year.

#5 Sasha Banks turns on Bayley

WWE is doing a great job with the long-term storyline between Sasha Banks and Bayley. Throughout the last few months, the Legit Boss has been teasing a turn on her "best-friend" Bayley, who has been doing an exceptional job as a heel.

The SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley will be defending her title against Tamina at Money in the Bank this Sunday. Surprisingly, Sasha Banks did not qualify for the Women's MITB match and thus will accompany her to the ring. On the go-home episode of SmackDown, the mysterious hacker revealed that a team will be splitting up soon. There is a chance that he might be talking about Sasha and Bayley.

The first bold prediction for Money in the Bank is that the Legit Boss will turn on Bayley after her match, becoming a face in the process. There is great potential in a Sasha vs Bayley feud throughout the summer, something fans would love to see.