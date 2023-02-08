5 challengers for Gunther at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The Intercontinental Champion Gunther is a heavy favorite to bolster the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 match card. Time and again, The Ring General has put on multiple spectacles for the audience to behold, and the company may give him another opportunity to feature in a grand event soon.

Gunther has been on fire in his main roster career. His full potential was put on display during his feud with Sheamus. The Imperium leader impressed fans and critics and also gained the respect of multiple superstars in the locker room.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In this list, we will look at five challengers for Gunther at the event.

#5. Sheamus has always been a thorn in Gunther's side

The Celtic Warrior doesn't seem to stop his hunt for the Intercontinental Championship anytime soon. He is a regular contender for the title in the live event shows. Naturally, WWE is planning to give the veteran another chance at a Grand Slam feat, and the plans may take effect soon.

Sheamus and Gunther put on 'bangers after bangers' every time they faced each other inside the ring. Their feud is rumored to stretch till WrestleMania. It would be a good option to include the arch-rivals for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 so that both stars can reignite the spark for their feud.

#4. A program with Karrion Kross will significantly lift the contending heel

Karrion Kross debuted on SmackDown with high hopes of becoming the next Undisputed Champion. He was pushed as the next big thing to challenge Roman Reigns, but his lackluster performances against Drew McIntyre destroyed the hype around his character.

The TollMan has a chance to redeem himself this Friday. A Fatal-Four Way Match is set for SmackDown, where the winner faces Gunther at a later date. Assuming that it is for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Kross will benefit hugely if he manages to win the contender bout.

The Ring General has a reputation for lifting opponents by complementing their actions with his own skills. A similar case could be for Karrion Kross. Even if the breakthrough NXT star loses the championship match, their performance could make up for it.

#3. Madcap Moss may finally breakthrough into the title scene at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Joining Karrion Kross for the Fatal-Four Way bout this Friday will be Madcap Moss. The babyface recently remerged on live TV after spending most of the past few weeks fighting in house shows and Holiday Tours.

Moss has barely connected with the audience after his feud with Happy Corbin. WWE has experimented with the superstar multiple times already, pitching him from a solo act to a mixed-tag team star and then to a tag team specialist. They haven’t pinpointed the exact plans for the 33-year-old star.

A fight between Madcap Moss and Gunther at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 may provide the basis for a long-term story that both stars are lacking. Moss may even emerge as the next major face for the roster by showing his resilience against The Ring General.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura can rejuvenate his main roster career

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow What a LEGENDARY way to start 2023! Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta [Highlights] - NOAH The New Year (01.01.2023) What a LEGENDARY way to start 2023! Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta [Highlights] - NOAH The New Year (01.01.2023)https://t.co/EBwlnpjrbI

Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura share a long history. Both wrestlers primarily fought for the Intercontinental Title and their feud gained impetus over time.

Nakamura has been absent from WWE TV for a while. It was a necessary break from action, as his character had become outdated. A way to refresh his run would be by adding him to the Premium Live Event card. Shinsuke and Gunther have put on some stellar performances yet never fought on a grand stage.

The Artist created history by featuring in an inter-promotional match against NOAH’s The Great Muta at the beginning of this year. The bout lived up tothes hype and WWE could capitalize on the fan favoritism to boost its babyface’s status.

#1. Jey Uso vs. Gunther could be a classic for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event

GORAV @gorav37 #samizayn #RomanReigns #WWE The storytelling in this moment is beautifully tragic. Sami attempts to save the few ashes left of his friendship with Owens by betraying Roman Reigns,while Jey Uso realized he’s lost respect for his Tribal Chief. Best story in a decade. #RoyalRumble The storytelling in this moment is beautifully tragic. Sami attempts to save the few ashes left of his friendship with Owens by betraying Roman Reigns,while Jey Uso realized he’s lost respect for his Tribal Chief. Best story in a decade. #RoyalRumble #samizayn #RomanReigns #WWE https://t.co/nbyX3EfHtZ

Jey Uso is perhaps the superstar most affected by The Bloodline’s implosion. Sami Zayn’s daring antics at the Royal Rumble PLE shattered his trust, and Uso left the stable soon after, leaving the future of the Tag Team Titles up in the air.

Now that The Bloodline’s Right-Hand Man is done teaming with his Samoan family, the lone warrior could forge a path in singles competition. Jey has proven himself capable of being a tough one-on-one competitor over the years.

With gold on his mind, Jey could challenge Gunther for an Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. This will begin a new story on the blue brand while the Uce continues to play a side character to ‘The Bloodline implosion’ angle. Imperium may even join the mix to deliver the finishing blow to Roman Reigns’ stable and begin its own reign of terror.

Who do you want to see lock horns with the Ring General in Montreal? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes