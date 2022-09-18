5 potential character changes for Alexa Bliss in WWE - Alliance with former teammate, a hybrid of two iconic gimmicks? 

Five-time Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss made multiple character changes throughout her WWE career. Each version of Little Miss Bliss had a unique attribute, and although some failed to stick with the crowd, it showed the impressive flexibility of the superstar.

Her current gimmick is a hybrid between Queen Alexa and Wicked Witch. It is a bizarre combo, one which stems from marketing strategies rather than superstar development. The statement speaks for itself, as Little Miss Bliss hasn’t struck gold in over four years.

In this list, we will take a look at five potential character changes for Alexa Bliss.

#5. "Team Little Big'' Bliss (face/romantic)

While reigning as the RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss had a brief run with Braun Strowman in 2018. The Mixed Match Challenge saw multiple surprise pairings, including Team Little Big. The odd couple showed a lot of chemistry and even advanced to the semi-finals.

A romantic angle was teased at the time. WWE could still focus on that side while developing the next steps for both superstars. While Alexa is in limbo about her future, the returning Braun Strowman is feuding with Alpha Academy, a stark contrast to how fans expected him to be in the title picture.

Team Little Big's reunion could benefit WWE in a number of ways. It will explore the dynamics of mixed matches, possibly competing for a new title, and also give the duo much-needed screen time. This would also act as a pedestal for their path to dethroning the top champion.

#4. Fairy Alexa but with a twist (face)

The first character played by Alexa Bliss in NXT was a shiny, glittering Fairy. It lasted a few months in 2013 before it was scrapped for failing to reach its mark. Nevertheless, the idea was good as it showed the bubbly bright side of Bliss.

Alexa considers her fairy character to be the least impressive. However, if WWE revamps it in the current scenario, it could lift her significantly as a babyface. They could focus less on glitter and more on attire as her previous one was similar to a cheerleading costume. Even the Lily doll could be tweaked into something less horrific.

The hybrid version of Alexa Bliss has fans confused as to what to expect. If she reverts to the good side completely, she may become an active role model for younger audiences, having the autonomy to interact without fear of breaking character.

#3. A Moment of Boss Bliss ( WWE official / heel)

A gimmick often forgotten

Suffering from multiple injuries, Alexa Bliss took a brief hiatus from wrestling, starting in late-October 2018. She debuted an interview role on the show Moment of Bliss, which gained widespread popularity.

Bliss eventually became the head-in-charge of the RAW Women’s Division. This was a chance for WWE to experiment with her in a heel managerial role, similar to Sonya Deville. Her quirky nature and bossy attitude would have fitted the character of an official who abused her power to get her way.

WWE could still take that route. Unlike the blue brand, RAW requires a General Manager to refine storylines and feuds. Adam Pearce played a small part in Ronda Rousey’s heel transition. Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, could play a big role by wriggling her way to a title shot.

Holding her characteristic coffee mug, The Five Feet of Fury, presenting new challenges and harassing the champion will be an interesting heel character change.

#2. Goddess Alexa Bliss with Queen variation (heel)

The transition from a babyface Fairy to a heel Goddess worked wonders for Bliss' career. Vince McMahon loved her character portrayal as she won multiple titles on the main roster.

The Goddess Alexa Bliss bought an uncanny ego, attitude and personality at a time when the Four Horsewomen ruled WWE. She was able to revert to the same to refuel her stagnant career. Both SmackDown and RAW are being run by crowd-favorites and if Bliss turns heel, she may naturally fight for the top title in any of the brands.

WWE may even use their preference for hybrid personalities for better use. The Goddess character could merge with The queen Alexa Bliss, signalling the change to the epitome of a heel.

#1. A darker Wicked Witch of WWE (tweener)

Will the Wicked Witch be back?

At a time when supernatural gimmicks were considered stale, the Wicked Witch persona made a significant impact in WWE. However, Bray Wyatt's release affected her character's development.

Alexa Bliss' demonic persona was so iconic that her sudden transition to normal is a blow she is yet to recover from. She should choose one side instead of oscillating between the good and bad, The latter is preferred by both fans and the former champion herself.

Alexa Bliss wanted to portray a darker version of herself, but the idea was scrapped by Vince McMahon. The new Head of Creative Triple H could play to her wishes and recent reports indicate the same. With her supernatural powers, the more Wicked Witch of WWE would be a major threat to the RAW roster.

