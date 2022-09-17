WWE Hall of Famer returns with vengeance, clash of clans for supremacy? - 7 fan theories that could come true for matches in Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is on the horizon. Renowned for its showcase of violence, the premium live event will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 8.

The event currently has one match on its card - Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match. Jubilant fans are contemplating what to expect in the future, now that stipulations are being used to add spice to the matches.

This fantasization has led to the formation of multiple theories. Surprisingly, WWE could play genie to their wishes and book surreal bouts for the upcoming event.

In this list, we will look at seven fan theories for potential matches at Extreme Rules 2022.

#7. Braun Strowman vs Otis

jWayne81 @jWayne812 @WWE @WWE Gable @otiswwe Braun vs Otis should be built for Extreme rules. He and Gable should win more @WWE @WWEGable @otiswwe Braun vs Otis should be built for Extreme rules. He and Gable should win more

Since his return, Braun Strowman has been targeting the Alpha Academy on both WWE brands. Otis has been the subject of most of his beatdowns and the latest SmackDown crowd witnessed his retaliation.

The Monster Among Men challenged Otis to a fight then and there, but Gable wisely made him retreat. According to fan theories, the feud Alpha Academy has been forced into may result in a clash at Extreme Rules.

While a handicap match never fails to be exciting, it is better for Braun Strowman to go one-on-one with Otis. In doing so, Gable could provide much-needed support from ringside and present the former Mr Money in the Bank as a credible threat to The Monster of All Monsters.

#6. Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes vs. The Bloodline

A power struggle has developed on SmackDown in recent weeks. The Brawling Brutes have gained a lot of support in their feud against a reunited Imperium, whereas The Bloodline has added to their strength.

The forces are about to collide. Ridge Holland and Butch have earned a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the next show. Meanwhile, Sheamus and Gunther may continue their rivalry from Clash at the Castle.

A triple-threat tag team match between Imperium, Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline at Extreme Rules is worthy of the main event spot. A stipulation such as an elimination table match would make the battle for SmackDown supremacy more exciting.

#5. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Toxic Attraction) vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai (Damage CTRL)

Damage CTRL has made its first significant impact on the main roster. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW to clinch the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, the wildcard entry of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in the Tag Title Tournament impressed many fans. They defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville before being pulled out due to Dolin’s injury.

A potential bout between the two stalwarts of Damage CTRL and Toxic Attraction will be a cracker. Both factions are top heels in their respective brands and a showdown would establish one’s supremacy in the women’s roster.

Unfortunately, the dream match may not happen. WWE is apparently planning to book the newly-turned-face Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for Extreme Rules.

#4. Sami Zayn vs. Logan Paul

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Sami vs Logan Paul at Extreme Rules. A great first step if Logan wants to go after Roman’s titles. Sami vs Logan Paul at Extreme Rules. A great first step if Logan wants to go after Roman’s titles.

The Maverick’s insistence on a match against The Tribal Chief may have been granted. Reports suggest that WWE is planning a Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns in the future event, probably at Crown Jewel.

Whether such plans are in place, WWE needs to build up their showdown to Saudi Arabia. Reigns has proven himself by winning at Clash at the Castle, while Paul has only performed twice in the promotion.

WWE could capitalize on the groundwork laid for a match between Logan Paul and Sami Zayn. The YouTuber's win at Extreme Rules will give him ample momentum for future fights. This will also add heat to the storyline between Sami and Jey Uso, who consider the Honorary Uce unworthy of The Bloodline.

#3. Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre - Last Man Standing at Extreme Rules 2022

Ahmad Muhammad @AhmadMuhammad97 A good promo by Karrion Kross. I could be wrong here, but I feel like a Last Man Standing match is a foot between Drew McIntyre and Kross at Extreme Rules. #SmackDown A good promo by Karrion Kross. I could be wrong here, but I feel like a Last Man Standing match is a foot between Drew McIntyre and Kross at Extreme Rules. #SmackDown

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Karrion Kross continued his feud against Drew McIntyre. He locked the Scottish Warrior in the Kross Jacket.

The fight between both the fighters might be for the No.1 Contender spot for Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship. It is rumored to be the main event of Extreme Rules and fans are already fantasizing about how to enhance the bout.

Introducing a stipulation is one sure-shot way. Since both competitors are bent on forging their way to Roman Reigns, WWE could book their match as a Last Man Standing. McIntyre’s characteristic determination and Kross’ brutal instincts will make it a showdown for the ages.

#2. Johnny Gargano vs. Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Real-EST 🚀 @WWEREALEST Hear me out, Gargano vs KO vs Theory ladder match for the MITB at Extreme Rules Hear me out, Gargano vs KO vs Theory ladder match for the MITB at Extreme Rules

Austin Theory is in a predicament. He is neither getting as much respect as Mr. Money in the Bank nor winning any matches. Most importantly, he is brewing trouble by getting into feuds with multiple superstars such as Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens.

Yet, the self-proclaimed "future of WWE" is refusing to back down. He wants to make a statement by proving Kevin Owens wrong, highlighting that he wouldn’t fade in the competition. As for Gargano, he wants a piece of his former partner for turning on him in the main roster.

A way for Theory to prove himself is by defending his MITB briefcase on a grand stage. The upcoming Extreme Rules is perfect for WWE to set up a triple-threat ladder match. Fans will either be raucous by seeing a new Mr. Money in the Bank or shocked by Theory’s capabilities. Both ways guarantee a thrilling finish.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley

Dominik’s heel turn and the subsequent injury to Edge have left Rey Mysterio on his own. He desperately needs allies in his fight against The Judgment Day, which has grown quite personal.

As he seeks his options, Beth Phoenix could step up and deliver justice for her husband. She did appear in a RAW segment to save Edge and WWE might be planning a one-off for the Hall of Famer by inserting her into the feud.

Rhea Ripley has been clear in her intentions of having a match against The Glamazon. Should she accept the challenge in the coming weeks, fans can expect a dream match to take place at Extreme Rules. A potential return by Edge would lead to a reunion of the power couple and garner a huge pop from the audience.

Which match do you want to see take place at Extreme Rules 2022? Hive your thoughts in the comment section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far