A conspiracy against the conspiracy theorist? - 4 ways Sami Zayn could be removed from The Bloodline in WWE

The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, has developed a close bond with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns since WrestleMania 38. He is a "protector" of The Head of the Table and has shielded Reigns from multiple grievous attacks.

However, recent events are ominous to his position in the stable. His refusal to act against Kevin Owens and the arrival of Solo Sikoa are warning signs of Sami's decline as the Honorary Uce in WWE.

In this list, we will look at four ways Sami Zayn could be removed from The Bloodline.

#4. Sami Zayn fails to prove himself to The Bloodline

The Achilles heel of Sami Zayn is his recent failure to be in contention for any championship. The Bloodline has huge expectations from the veteran, but he keeps letting them down.

The Great Liberator hasn't won a title since his alliance with Roman Reigns. He has been with The Tribal Chief since May, unlike the recent addition Solo Sikoa, who has also stolen the limelight from Zayn. Sikoa's match-turning interference at WWE Clash at the Castle has raised doubts about the relevancy of the Honorary Uce.

Sami Zayn could be forced to prove his worth to the Bloodline. He may have to fight against Roman Reigns, similar to Jey Uso, or scramble to get a title shot. The aftermath of failing, in either case, would result in a kick from The Bloodline.

#3. Roman Reigns makes him undergo a loyalty test

The recent interactions between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in WWE are noteworthy. The Honorary Uce has been hesitant in acting against his former partner on RAW and even hugged him on SmackDown. His wavering loyalty is a cause for concern in the eyes of Roman Reigns.

Since reverting to his Prizefighter persona, KO's victory against “Main Event” Jey Uso stands out from the rest. He is currently locked in a feud with Austin Theory. Once that ends, he will seemingly target The Usos, having previously declared his intentions of winning the WWE Tag Team Titles.

This won't be good news for Sami Zayn. The Bloodline will seemingly test his allegiance by pitting him against the charging Owens. Reaching his breaking point, Zayn would refuse to hit his friend again, incurring the wrath of Roman Reigns in the process.

The Master Strategist could then join forces with Kevin Owens in denouncing The Bloodline.

#2. A major fallout with Jey Uso in WWE

Lately, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have been struggling to see eye-to-eye. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion wants Zayn to “upgrade” himself, having even lost against Kevin Owens due to him.

It is only a matter of time before Jey snaps at Sami’s incompetence, which would result in a heated rift. He might insist on a one-on-one match against his rival to decide whether he is worthy of The Bloodline in WWE. Although the final decision will rest with Roman Reigns, he may side with his cousin’s demands and put an end to everyone's doubts.

Although Sami has defeated Jey Uso before, their potential match may not turn out in his favor. The tag team champ has massively unleashed his potential and may deliver the final blow to the tenure of the Honorary Uce.

#1. Solo Sikoa usurps the position of Honorary Uce

Sami Zayn has become toadier than usual since the arrival of Solo Sikoa in WWE. He is threatened by the youngster due to his familial relations and contributions. Similarly, Sikoa could be looking forward to overshadowing Zayn's success.

The competition between Sikoa and Sami might lead to a full-fledged rivalry. Both are desperate to be the apple of Roman's eye. The Street Champion of the Island has the upper hand after his involvement in Cardiff and might capitalize on it to outst the veteran.

Manipulating his brothers (particularly Jey) to side with him, Solo Sikoa might overthrow Zayn during the absence of Roman Reigns. The sudden shift in power won't be welcome, but The Tribal Chief might be forced to acknowledge the collective decision of the Uces. The lingering doubt at the back of his mind may get the better of his judgment.

Shoved from his high horse, Sami Zayn may scout for his allies in WWE to join against The Bloodline. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits are some exciting options.

