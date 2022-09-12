5 Popular tag teams that should reunite in WWE

A flurry of returning superstars in WWE has generated interest in possible reunions. Triple H has bolstered the main roster with talent that has a rich history with others.

Some superstars were iconic tag teams at one point in time in NXT. Circumstances such as bad bookings and abrupt contract releases led to their dissolution. In other cases, main roster superstars desperately need a reunion with their former tag team partner to rejuvenate their run.

Here are five popular tag teams that should be reunited in WWE.

#5. DIY - Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Natural crowd-favorites

Formed in 2015, DIY has obtained its fair share of glory in WWE’s third brand. Ciampa and Gargano are former NXT Tag Team Champions, who were initially paired for a budding rivalry. The angle was explored again in 2018 but DIY left a lasting mark on fans.

The duo had multiple reunions after their split, which speaks volumes about their popularity. Now that Johnny Gargano and Ciampa are coincidentally on the same brand, WWE could plan another reunion on RAW. Ciampa’s heel turn isn’t really doing much as he still gets reactions as a babyface from the crowd.

Like The Usos, DIY is famous for the fast-paced action it brings to matches. A potential showdown between the two teams is expected to be a cracker.

#4. Logan Paul and The Miz

A duo with lot of potential

The Maverick-Miz duo are arguably one of the most underrated tag teams. At WrestleMania 38 against The Mysterios, they showcased unmatched talent and dedication. Although Logan Paul got heat for mimicking Eddie Guerrero, fans were in awe of his moves.

Unfortunately, WWE was fixated on utilizing Paul as a babyface. It developed a feud between him and The Miz rather than capitalizing on their tag team victory. They could have been exciting opponents for The Usos with their strategic abilities and surprising teamwork.

The YouTuber is currently targeting Dillon Danis for a fight inside the boxing ring. Meanwhile, The Miz is playing second fiddle in lifting Bobby Lashley and Dexter Lumis. Both should reunite once their goals are accomplished and rise in the WWE tag team division.

#3. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

The former Hurt Business members never got going after the stable was disbanded by Bobby Lashley. Both Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have reverted to being WWE Main Event performers, making rare appearances on RAW.

Cedric and Shelton were a potent tag team from mid 2020 to early 2021, impressing the audience with their blend of brute force and high-flying skills. The duo crushed teams like RETRIBUTION and Lucha House Party, but fizzled once they lost the Tag Team Titles to The New Day.

While Lashley has redeemed himself, his former stooges are struggling in the mid card. WWE could rejuvenate the careers of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander by reuniting The Hurt Business, an exciting idea.

#2. Queen Zelina and Carmella

The former champion duo

Carmella had a disappointing run in 2020, losing multiple times to Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, following which she was shifted to RAW and eventually paired with a returning Zelina Vega.

The Queen’s Crown Tournament winner had a miserable first run in WWE. However, Vega and Carmella refueled their main roster runs as a surprise tag team. They won the Women’s Tag Team Championships and the heels made a significant impression on fans during their reign.

Since their title loss at WrestleMania and subsequent split, both superstars have reverted to being jobbers. They are currently out of action due to injuries and the company seemingly has no interest in utilizing them. Now that the tag is being ruled by babyfaces, WWE must focus on reuniting Carmella and Zelina Vega.

#1. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens - WWE dream team

The hot-and-cold relationship between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is a legend of its own. What started as a rivalry in NXT eventually turned into a tag team that won the audience's hearts.

Zayn and Owens are surprisingly yet to get their hands on a Tag Team Championship. WWE initially weren’t interested in developing them as a major threat to the tag division and instead, booked them on the losing end in 2018 and 2019. Nevertheless, signs of a potential team-up have been hinted at on RAW and sparked the interest of fans.

KO and The Great Liberator have been devoid of glory for a considerable amount of time. The latter has become a subordinate of The Bloodline, while Owens has recently reignited his PrizeFighter mode.

Should Zayn snap after the inclusion of Solo Sikoa, a team-up with his former partner is likely. Both will then be favorites to dethrone The Usos for the Undisputed Tag team Championships.

Edited by Vishal Kataria