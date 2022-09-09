5 Targets for Solo Sikoa on the upcoming WWE SmackDown

WWE has teased that Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos could make an appearance on the post-Clash at the Castle edition of SmackDown. The most dominant faction in modern-day WWE history is seemingly set for a reunion following Reigns' monumental victory in the UK.

Solo Sikoa made a shocking debut in Cardiff to aid The Tribal Chief in his world title match against Drew McIntyre. The Street Champion of the Island's call-up to the main roster was swift, considering that he was in NXT for just over a year.

He is now set to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, emanating from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. On that note, we will look at five opponents Sikoa could target upon his debut on the blue brand.

#5. The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline - Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Solo @WWESoloSikoa 🩸 comes first.Always. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… 🩸 comes first.Always. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce! twitter.com/WWESoloSikoa/s… Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce! twitter.com/WWESoloSikoa/s…

The recent addition to The Bloodline is ominous news for Sami Zayn, considering the latter's rocky relationship with his stablemates. If the blood relation wasn't enough, his wavering allegiance to the faction could make Roman Reigns prefer Solo Sikoa over the veteran.

The upcoming SmackDown may be the time when The Bloodline decides to part ways with The Great Liberator. Sikoa could do the honors, bashing the Canadian and taking the mantle of the honorary Uce. Adam Pearce could capitalize on their potential brawl and book it as the main event for the show.

Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa is bound to happen at some point as both are trying to prove themselves as the iron that shields The Bloodline. Their competition will likely spark a feud and allow WWE to focus on a tag team storyline between Zayn and Kevin Owens.

#4. Distract Drew McIntyre from his title goals

Solo Sikoa could pick things up from where he left at Clash at the Castle. Targeting the company's top babyface is a sure-shot way to rise to the top, and WWE could be planning the same for the upstart on Friday night.

Drew McIntyre might confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown and demand a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, derailing him from his objectives could be Solo Sikoa. He could declare himself the next hurdle for McIntyre on his path to retribution by ambushing the former champion.

The Street Champion of the Island may also directly challenge The Scottish Warrior on SmackDown. Sikoa would be the favorite to pick a victory in his debut match on the main roster, thanks to his alliance with The Bloodline.

#3. Ambush Karrion Kross on SmackDown

Timeout for Kross?

Drew McIntyre may need to redeem himself before challenging Roman Reigns for the world title again. Now that McIntyre is dealt with, for the time being, The Bloodline may direct Solo Sikoa to nullify the next major threat to The Head of the Table.

The arrival of Karrion Kross on SmackDown is a forewarning for Roman Reigns. He seems obsessed with ending The Tribal Chief's tyrannical reign in the coming months. Similar to McIntyre's case, Sikoa could derail the potential title challenger and gain massive recognition from The Bloodline for his efforts.

Giving him a taste of his own medicine, Solo could target The Doom Walker and dish out a brutal assault during one of his backstage promos. By doing this, he would be an exciting third-party threat in the potential rivalry between McIntyre and Kross.

#2. Prove himself to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The Needle Mover

Solo Sikoa may need to prove himself before officially joining The Bloodline. He is the only group member who does not have a title reign to look back on fondly.

The best way for Sikoa to prove his worth to the stable is by fighting and even defeating Roman Reigns. SmackDown might be the time when the trials of the upstart get initiated, much to the excitement of Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions underwent a similar situation in late 2020, which eventually resulted in the formation of The Bloodline.

Fan theories also suggest that Solo Sikoa may (pun intended) go on a solo run by betraying Roman Reigns in the future. The former NXT Superstar was renowned for forging his own path to glory on WWE's third brand.

Having infiltrated The Bloodline, fans can expect to witness a significant face turn on the upcoming SmackDown, when Sikoa goes a bit 'extreme' in his bout with The Tribal Chief.

#1. Solo Sikoa confronts Braun Strowman

The Monster Of All Monsters was his usual destructive self after returning to WWE, crushing the tag team division of RAW. He has now shifted his attention to the blue brand. With The Usos ruling SmackDown, they may be on the hit list of Braun Strowman.

However, he may be stopped in his tracks by Solo Sikoa. The Usos' brother has made a statement by stealing the spotlight at Clash at the Castle and will look forward to doing the same on SmackDown. He could do so by subduing a rampaging Strowman, much to the audience's shock.

Sikoa going into a feud with The Monster Among Men will be an exciting prospect. Both superstars want to make a mark in WWE, but only one may come out on top. Braun Strowman has the sheer strength and size advantage, yet Sikoa's high-flying abilities and chin-smashing Superkicks match those of The Usos.

Edited by Pratik Singh