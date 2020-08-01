5 clear signs that Randy Orton is the next WWE Champion

Randy Orton is among the most decorated World Champions in WWE history. Many people don't realize it, but his longevity has led to him outlasting all three of the "Elite" OVW 4, comprising of himself, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Batista.

The 4 OVW standouts all became megastars in their own right. While Brock Lesnar is still an active performer, Randy Orton has years ahead of him in terms of longevity. With a contract signed until 2024, it looks like Randy Orton is going to be around for a good part of the coming decade.

It's crazy to think that we're closing in on nearly two decades of Randy Orton in WWE and it's an accomplishment that will only truly be appreciated once he's done with his WWE career. It just goes to show how his "safe" style of wrestling has helped him have an extensive career that's made him millions of dollars.

Even if you're not a fan of Randy Orton's run through the last decade (and admittedly, it had its dull moments), there's no denying that a motivated Randy Orton can truly be one of the best wrestlers in the world. He may not be a high-flyer or the most technical in-ring performer, but his character-work and legacy stands out and makes him one of WWE's best performers even in 2020.

And even still, in the summer of 2020, there's a high possibility that Randy Orton will become a 14-time World Champion. Randy Orton faces Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at SummerSlam 2020 and here are a few clear signs that he's destined for World title #14:

#5. Edge's injury may have given Randy Orton a new opportunity

Edge at WrestleMania 36

The unfortunate reality about Edge's return is that he was always going to be injury-prone. Regardless, he made a successful return at WrestleMania 36 and had a solid main event against Randy Orton at Backlash 2020, where the latter won to make it 1-1.

It seemed clear that they were destined for a trilogy bout at SummerSlam, but that seems to have been shelved after Edge suffered a tricep injury and had to undergo surgery. With Edge out for the rest of the year, it gives Randy Orton a new program and the circumstances may have worked in his favor.

However, we have to wonder what the outcome of their SummerSlam match would have been.