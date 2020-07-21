5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE refusing to bring back 8-time World Champion for SummerSlam, Why AJ Styles was "mad" about Undertaker match

Two days off WWE Extreme Rules 2002, welcome to this week's "late" edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been an interesting week in the world of wrestling and WWE, with IMPACT Wrestling taking up the headlines with all their big-name signings.

Let's jump right into it, starting with WWE SummerSlam 2020!

#5. Hope is true: WWE not bringing back Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam?

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

We'll be the first to admit that we're slightly backtracking from comments that we made previously. While we earlier felt that WWE needed Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam 2020 (and perhaps for RAW ratings, they do), they're reportedly going to have their first SummerSlam in eight years without The Beast Incarnate.

In that time, Brock Lesnar has accumulated quite the record at the Biggest Party of the Summer, having main-evented every SummerSlam since 2012 except for the 2013 edition (where he arguably had his best SummerSlam match against CM Punk).

The rumors indicated that he would return to face Drew McIntyre in the main event of SummerSlam this year, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar isn't scheduled for a SummerSlam return this year.

Tom Colohue had reported earlier that WWE doesn't want to bring back Brock Lesnar as they think he's too big to perform in an empty arena. Either way, we hope that the above rumor is true because it can be a test for WWE to see where they stand by having the first SummerSlam in eight years without a megastar in Brock Lesnar.

All signs seem to indicate that Randy Orton is the next WWE title challenger and given how great he's been since the pandemic, he's the right choice to challenge Drew McIntyre.