5 Current WWE stars who dedicated championship victories to fellow wrestlers

The wrestling business is quite competitive. Plenty of Superstars make it to the spotlight. But for every WWE star who reaches main event level of the show, there are several others who are being wasted on the sidelines.

Naturally, WWE stars want to make the most of their time in the spotlight. They often try to give back to the wrestlers who have helped them throughout their careers. For several competitors, championship victories are fleeting, but they provide wrestlers with a chance to dedicate the win to someone else.

Over the years, several WWE stars have dedicated these moments to members of their family who recently passed away or to the friends who have supported them throughout their difficult rise to the top.

The following list looks at just five current WWE stars who have dedicated their championship victories to fellow wrestlers.

#5. Rey Mysterio dedicates Tag Team Championship win to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero - SmackDown 2005

Batista and Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

In 2005, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio were close friends outside of the WWE ring, even though the two men had recently wrapped up a deeply personal storyline involving Mysterio's son. When the former world champion passed away, his death came as a shock to several WWE stars. Many wrestlers dedicated their matches to the memory of "Latino Heat."

RIP to my #brother#mentor +EDDIE GUERRERO+8 yrs since your passing & you will always be missed! Love… http://t.co/zobKH8F4vc — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) November 13, 2013

Just a month after Guerrero's death, on the December 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, Mysterio and Batista teamed up to take on the WWE Tag Team Champions, MNM. Mysterio and Batista won the match and dedicated their victory to Guerrero.

Likewise, Mysterio later dedicated his historic Royal Rumble victory in 2006 to his friend. He then entered storyline that included Guerrero's widow, Vickie and his nephew, Chavo Guerrero. Mysterio received a huge push in 2006 as part of a storyline where Eddie was regularly mentioned.

Rey Mysterio winning The World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 22 pic.twitter.com/hsG9JtF2TU — WorldWrestlingObserver (@WWOWrestling) December 26, 2020

Mysterio ultimately won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time at WrestleMania 22, and Vickie and Chavo celebrated on the ramp with the new world champion.