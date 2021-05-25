5 Current WWE Superstars who could benefit from aligning with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has done it all in the professional wrestling business. From being a photographer, announcer, booker, company owner and everything else in between, Heyman has a spectacular resume in the industry.

The former ECW boss got his first taste of television exposure in early 1987 when he managed in Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF). Despite all he has done since Heyman remains known to modern-day WWE fans for the very same role.

As Special Counsel for current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman is the mouthpiece behind WWE's biggest star right now. The 55-year-old is magnificent on the microphone and understands perfectly how to highlight the strengths of his client - without ever overshadowing Reigns himself.

This isn't the first time that Heyman has excelled in such a position, either. Paul E. was the Advocate for Brock Lesnar for the vast majority of The Beast Incarnate's two stints with WWE. CM Punk also benefitted from having Heyman by his side during his record-breaking 434-day reign as WWE Champion, which ended in January 2013.

Although not every Paul Heyman Guy has gone on to be a main-event level attraction for WWE (think Curtis Axel), he has a pretty impressive overall track record.

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

Through his initial run with Lesnar - when Brock was labeled as 'The Next Big Thing' - Heyman is recognized to have an eye for up-and-coming talent.

With that said, there are also several men and women in WWE at present who have the potential to shine under Heyman's guidance. Here are five current superstars who could benefit from being aligned with Paul Heyman.

#5 Kevin Owens could benefit from an alliance with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has made no secret of the fact he is a big fan of Kevin Owens as a performer.

The 37-year-old Canadian is a former WWE Universal Champion. However, since his sole title reign ended in March 2017, Owens has yet to get another taste of top-tier gold in WWE. Here is where Heyman can work his magic.

During a segment on the January 16, 2021 edition of the SmackDown post-show, Talking Smack, Heyman and Owens shared an intense back-and-forth debate. Their exchange was designed to build an upcoming bout between Owens and Roman Reigns. While furthering that storyline, though, there seemed to be some very real feelings on show from both Owens and Paul Heyman.

Heyman put over how much faith he had in Owens, particularly during his run as the off-screen Executive Director of RAW a year prior.

For his part, Owens admitted that he had been a Paul Heyman guy for most of his time as a wrestling fan. The pair clearly brought out the best in each other as they traded opinions - making for some very compelling television.

Currently, Owens seems stuck in the upper-midcard on SmackDown. Most recently, KO has been feuding with Sami Zayn on Friday nights. Although the two have engaged in an entertaining rivalry, Owens is a far cry as a character from when he debuted on RAW in May 2015 and went straight after John Cena.

Back then, Owens had a far grittier persona. Going by the alias of The Prizefighter, he was driven to snatch glory by any means necessary. With Paul Heyman by his side, Owens could return to these roots. Heyman could handle the talking, with Owens focusing solely on handling business in between the ropes.

It goes without saying that Heyman would not need much inspiration to pull off the role as a hype man for Owens. The duo obviously have a good relationship behind the scenes. By bringing the same dynamic to its television product, WWE could reinvigorate the character of Kevin Owens and bring him back into the main event picture.

