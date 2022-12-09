5 current WWE Superstars who claim they could overcome Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns is the top dog in WWE and in professional wrestling. He is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has held a world title for over two years. His dominance is unprecedented in the modern era.

Part of Roman's success comes from The Bloodline faction. Unified WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn are all by Reigns' side. They helped The Tribal Chief remain on top of WWE and in control of the biggest prize in the promotion.

Despite Roman Reigns' incredible success and the intimidating foes that are The Bloodline, some WWE Superstars still believe that they can defeat Roman and potentially The Bloodline as a whole. Which WWE stars have publicly stated their case? Who could potentially dethrone Reigns?

Below are five current WWE Superstars who claim they could overcome Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

#5. Bobby Lashley thinks he should be in the conversation

Bobby Lashley throwing Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley has been on a tear as of late. He left the massive Brock Lesnar laying the last time they were face-to-face and he's attacked both wrestlers and staff ever since. Bobby is showing a previously unseen level of dominance.

Lashley's new attitude is mostly centered around regaining the United States Championship, but it doesn't end there. While on NotSam Wrestling, Lashley made it clear that he should be in the conversation about who can smash The Tribal Chief.

"Everybody wants to be the one to smash Roman, right? Yeah, he's at the top of his game right now and I don't know who it's gonna be that has that opportunity to step up and do it. I think it's who is the most popular at the time. I don't know if that's the case. I don't know what it is," said Bobby Lashley. "I should be in that conversation. If I'm not in that conversation, then we're not having that conversation."

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns is a big money match. The only thing that could potentially add to the intrigue of the bout is if The Hurt Business reunites to fight off The Bloodline.

#4. Karrion Kross believes he can beat Roman before Drew McIntyre can

Scarlett has warned The Bloodline in the past

Since returning to WWE earlier this year, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have made it clear that Drew McIntyre doesn't deserve his opportunities at the top. The former NXT Champion believes that Drew failed in his role as The Chosen One and that Kross will instead rise up to take the mantle.

His animosity with Drew extends to Roman Reigns. The powerful individual wants to pull off an impressive feat before McIntyre can do so. Karrion Kross recently spoke with The Sun and discussed his desire to defeat Reigns before Drew McIntyre. You can check out Kross' comments below.

“I think the very first person that pins Roman Reigns is going to have a career-changing situation occurring for themselves. Not only will they become champion, but they are finally beating someone who has been undefeated for over two years. I plan on that being me, which is why I need to stay in Drew McIntyre’s head so he doesn’t figure it out before I did.”

Kross made it clear from the beginning that he wants to be a world champion. Scarlett even warned The Bloodline that time is running out for them. Kross could be the one to dethrone Reigns.

#3. Austin Theory thinks his new direction could lead him to dethroning Roman

Austin Theory is one of the youngest stars on WWE's main roster and many believe he is the future of the industry. He's already a two-time United States Champion and he regularly mixes it up with RAW's top names.

Theory recently had a character shift that many believe is the start of his rise to the main event. If that's the case, he could become a threat to WWE's Roman Reigns. In an interview with CityNews Ottawa, Theory explained why his updated character could lead to him defeating The Tribal Chief.

"Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it's gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns."

A-Town's Finest is clearly leveling up on Monday Night RAW. Still, being able to go toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns is easier said than done. Only time will tell if the WWE United States Champion will be ready for that spot.

#2. Zelina Vega warned that Legado Del Fantasma is coming for The Bloodline

Legado Del Fantasma

Legado Del Fantasma is taking over WWE SmackDown, or at least that's their plan. The group consists of Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The highly talented group only recently joined the blue brand after a run on NXT. Zelina is the newest member of the faction.

Santos Escobar is the leader of the stable and obviously wants to claim the blue brand as his territory. Vega certainly shares the sentiment. While doing commentary on Friday Night SmackDown, Zelina warned The Bloodline of Legado Del Fantasma's comeup.

"Listen, I'm not stupid," said Vega. "I know The Bloodline has the top spot right now. But when we (Legado Del Fantasma) decide to come for them, and we will, I will wear high heels so that they can hear my footsteps on the concrete and have time to repent."

Legado Del Fantasma has almost as many members in the stable as The Bloodline. If Wilde and Toro can focus on the Usos and Zelina can neutralize Heyman, Santos can focus primarily on Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, Sami Zayn will likely remain a threat if left unchecked.

#1. Braun Strowman wants the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Braun Strowman can’t wait to cross paths again with Roman Reigns Braun Strowman can’t wait to cross paths again with Roman Reigns 👀 https://t.co/03GATrlgVs

Braun Strowman made his return to WWE earlier this year after previously being released by the company during the Vince McMahon administration. Since arriving, The Monster Of All Monsters has been dominant, defeating nearly everybody in his path.

Despite his impressive win-loss record, Strowman is yet to challenge for a title since returning, but that may change in the future. While speaking with the Toronto Sun, Strowman made it clear that he could be the one to dethrone The Head Of The Table.

“Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship over two years ago. It would be great storytelling for Braun to want to avenge his loss and battle The Tribal Chief now that both have gone through so much and evolved in the past few years.

