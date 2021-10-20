5 current WWE Superstars who need a character change

For any superstar to be successful in WWE, there are three aspects of vital importance: performance, stamina, and character.

While performance and stamina are wrestling attributes, the character defines a superstar's on-screen persona, which can either be passionately cheered or booed by the WWE Universe.

Some WWE Superstars reinvented their characters beautifully over the years with none better than The Undertaker, who transitioned effortlessly from The Phenom to the American Badass and back to the Deadman avatar.

If we talk about wrestlers of the current generation, one doesn't need to go beyond Roman Reigns. The reigning Universal Champion made a 180 shift from a babyface to one of the biggest heels in the business as The Tribal Chief.

That said, in this article, we look at 5 superstars on the current WWE roster who need a character change to keep their relevance in the business.

#5. WWE Superstar – Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy, since losing to Damian Priest for the United States Championship a few weeks back on RAW, hasn't had a noteworthy storyline.

Despite his attempt to put over former NXT Superstar Austin Theory on the red brand, the Charismatic Enigma hasn't gained traction with the WWE Universe.

Jeff has now moved to SmackDown and desperately needs to reinvent his character on the blue brand.

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the WWE legend teased a character change:

"I think there’s something that I have to figure out as well and is kind of needed because I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be wrestling," Jeff Hardy revealed. "Almost like a darker side of Jeff Hardy, I think, needs to come out. I haven’t figured it out yet, but I’ve had these crazy ideas. I wrote down a few of them. It’s my time to focus more on the character stuff instead of the high flying moves, the TLC matches, and all of that stuff. I think there’s something that’s waiting to be unleashed within me," added Jeff Hardy.

The WWE Universe will surely hope to see a new avatar of Jeff as he gets ready to start his journey on SmackDown.

