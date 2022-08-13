5 current WWE Superstars who have teased their retirement

WWE has seen numerous retirements recently, including legends like The Undertaker and Triple H. The list could increase as several veterans have also teased their retirement.

Most of these superstars are probably waiting for the right time to announce their departure from the squared circle. Although putting on great shows each week, they might say goodbye soon.

This list looks at five current WWE Superstars who have teased their retirement.

#5. Dolph Ziggler

Former Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

After a brief run as the NXT Champion, Dolph Ziggler returned to RAW in June alongside his ‘Dirty Dawgs’ partner Robert Boode. He kickstarted his babyface run after five years by planting a superkick on Theory.

It looks like The Show Off is yet to plan his potential retirement. On Cleveland's Morning News with Wills & Snyder, the 42-year-old veteran was asked whether he would retire soon.

“It really depends. The healthiest people in the world, sometimes it doesn’t work. Some people have re-occurring injuries. I’ve been very lucky. Going on 18 years, no major surgeries. Any kind of surgery I got, it was from wrestling in college. I’ve been lucky. I don’t ever want to stop. One day I’ll have to, but it sure as hell won’t be now," responded Ziggler.

He is currently feuding with Chad Gable, having defeated the latter on the latest edition of RAW.

#4. Rey Mysterio

The Mysterios

The Master of the 619 is apparently at a crossroads. He plans to leave WWE at 50 but hopes to exceed his expectations.

The 47-year-old is one of the best performers, delivering Swantons and Splashes to neutralize The Judgment Day.

Rey Mysterio previously revealed his intentions of passing the mask to his son, Dominik, who would continue the Mysterio legacy along with Aliyah.

“My next goal is to eventually be able to look for a great plan of retirement. I also want to make sure my son is set. I’m really enjoying his evolution. We’re still seeing a lot of growth with Dominik. I always have to remind myself he hasn’t been doing this for very long," said Rey.

Currently, Rey is mentoring Dominik to be one of the top babyfaces in the company. Rhea Ripley’s constant attacks on the latter are boosting this mission with sympathy from the audience.

#3. AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One initially thought he would retire at the age of 40. However, he proved himself wrong and is still a workhorse of WWE. The Phenomenal One has a career rife with accomplishments, and his apparent departure would be a major setback for the company.

The 45-year-old has teased his retirement on multiple occasions. The Phenomenal One recently hinted at working with superstars in the WWE Performance Center once his in-ring career is over.

“I gotta admit, I love being down here. I could see myself, when my career is finally over, coming down here and working with some of these young athletes. The men and women here are ready and eager to learn, and I think that’s a positive thing for the WWE going forward.”

A former champion of impressive caliber, he was on the road to the United States Championship but was derailed by Ciampa. WWE needs to give him a major breakthrough; else, he might hang his boots soon.

#2. Former WWE Champion Big E

Since his unfortunate neck injury on SmackDown, Big E has been out of action for five months. He is supposedly sidelined for the rest of the year due to a botched suplex from Ridge Holland.

Currently, the New Day member doesn't need a neck brace and has avoided surgery due to a lack of significant damage to the spine. He is recovering at home, but his future in pro wrestling remains uncertain.

Always the optimist, the former WWE Champion revealed that he would be content with retirement during an interview with TMZ.

“Yeah, I think so. (on being asked about retiring) Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I'm so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That's just how I am programmed.”

Big E stressed physical and mental well-being as the driving factor for his potential comeback. The 36-year-old needs to “weigh the damage” he has done to his body before deciding on a return or retirement.

#1. WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor

Finn Balor with The Judgement Day

Finn Balor made an outstanding debut on the main roster of WWE. His Demon persona crushed Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. However, he was forced to vacate the title due to a shoulder injury and has been out of the top card ever since.

During a recent interaction with WWE Die Woche, the 41-year-old revealed that he has another five or ten years left inside the ring.

“I felt like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ve got five years left and now that I’m a little older and a little smarter and a little wiser, I feel like I’ve at least got another five if not ten left in the tank so you know if I’m smart, if I’m economical with my movements, if I kind of pick my battles, I definitely think I got five-plus years left in the tank for sure." (H/T Post Wrestling)

The Judgment Day leader is apparently disillusioned with his future in WWE, having even missed out on WrestleMania this year. Interestingly, the two-time NXT Champion is open to another run in the developmental brand as he has a close “bond” with its superstars and management.

