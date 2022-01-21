5 directions for Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in WWE

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins were at loggerheads for quite a while in WWE, with the former defeating the latter at WrestleMania 36. However, over the past few months, the two have had an alliance.

Owens turned heel in the latter stages of 2021 and has worked in concert with Rollins in securing title matches. They both failed to win an opportunity to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, but Rollins was later named the challenger for Roman Reigns at the same pay-per-view.

Both men could still work together, and it would be especially interesting to see them team up at the Royal Rumble. If Rollins is slated to turn face, however, there are several directions that their partnership could take.

WWE might soon drop the partnership altogether, with Rollins challenging for the Universal title. But should they decide to keep it going, here are five ways that Owens and Rollins can be booked on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5. Seth Rollins could end Reigns' historic WWE run by winning the Universal title at the Rumble

The first thing that could happen is that Rollins wins the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Reigns has already surpassed Brock Lesnar's record run of 504 days with the belt.

Rollins is one of the top stars in the company and completely changed his character and presentation following his feud with the Fiend. He hasn't held a major singles title in WWE since that angle.

Owens seemed awfully supportive when he had Rollins as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on RAW. He even said that once Rollins wins the title, the two could main-event WrestleMania together.

While Reigns has enjoyed a great run as the Universal Champion, it's time for someone else to rule SmackDown. That person, however, will likely not be as successful as the Tribal Chief. WWE has pushed Reigns to the moon, so whoever dethrones him will have a hard time making a bigger impact.

But Rollins still might be able to have a huge impact on the blue brand, which desperately needs refreshing after a plethora of talent releases and draft mistakes. The Architect is one of the few believable people who could dethrone Reigns, and it might set things up for him and Owens on the Road to WrestleMania.

Edited by Prem Deshpande